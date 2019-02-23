23/02/2019 00:09:51

Four Royalton Luxury Resorts Earn 2019 Hotels.com “Loved by Guests” Award

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning trend continues at Royalton Resorts. Royalton Riviera Cancun and Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun in Mexico, Royalton Saint Lucia in Saint Lucia and Royalton Hicacos in Cuba were recognized in the Hotels.com ‘Loved by Guests’ awards for delivering outstanding levels of service in 2018 adding to its banner year of industry accreditations.

The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on Hotels.com. The 2019 ‘Loved by Guests’ award recipients offer accommodations, eateries and attractions, located all over the world, that have continually delivered outstanding customer experiences. 

“Winning the 2019 ‘Loved by Guests’ award is excellent news and demonstrates our commitment to providing unique experiences to our guests,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Hotel Operations, Blue Diamond Resorts. “Thanks to our amazing staff members for their hard work and most importantly, our incredible guests for all their support.”

Royalton Resorts is starting 2019 off strong with multiple recognitions, including the prestigious TripAdvisor® Travelers’ Choice Award, TUI Top Quality Award, the World Luxury Hotel Awards and the 2019 Noble Beach Prize.

To learn more about Royalton Luxury Resorts, visit www.royaltonresorts.com                                                                     

About Royalton Luxury Resorts

Epitomizing modern elegance, award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts, a brand of Blue Diamond Resorts, offers All-In Luxury® vacations in some of the world's most popular tropical destinations, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Cuba. Boasting an array of world-class all-inclusive features including the premium, handcrafted DreamBed™, unlimited reservation-free luxury dining, All-In Connectivity™ with complimentary Wi-Fi and in-room long distance calling, a Sports Event Guarantee™, and more. Many of the resorts cater equally to families and couples alike, with industry-leading, supervised, kids and teen activities offered at no additional cost combined with family-friendly accommodation and dining options. Royalton Luxury Resorts expanded its offering of upscale and elegant vacation experiences with the addition of two new resorts, Royalton Suites Cancun, and coming soon, Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa.

Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year
2
Cubic Telecom to enable global connectivity for the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform
3
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
4
Corrected - Eldorado Gold Reports 2018 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results
5
Four Royalton Luxury Resorts Earn 2019 Hotels.com “Loved by Guests” Award

