G3 Communications Announces Partnerships With FlipMyFunnel And REVTalks™ For New Co-Located Event Produced By Demand Gen Report

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G3 Communications today announced an exciting new partnership between Demand Gen Report, Terminus, and The Pedowitz Group that will unite three successful and targeted conferences to create a new integrated event for B2B revenue teams.

This co-located event — the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange — will take place August 12-13, 2019 at the new Encore Resort & Casino Boston Harbor and will bring together FlipMyFunnel, REVTalks™ and the Demand Gen Summit, three successful programs targeting transformational approaches to customer engagement and revenue creation for B2B organizations.

The B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange will help address the transformation taking place for B2B-focused companies that are moving towards account-based marketing, revenue marketing and new approaches to buyer-focused engagement. The combined event will also build upon the momentum of G3 Communications’ B2B Marketing Exchange—an annual Demand Gen Report event—attended by more than 1,000 marketing executives from companies such as Siemens, 3M, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and many other leading brands.

“We are extremely excited to bring these three events together,” said Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications, publishers of Demand Gen Report and producers of the B2B Marketing Exchange. “We think the combined program will provide more value for executives in both sales and marketing roles, as well as those in the combined operations roles now at the center of all revenue initiatives.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Demand Gen Report, G3 Communications and The Pedowitz Group to bring a top tier agenda and marketing and sales thought leadership together at this new event,” said Sangram Vajre, co-founder and chief evangelist of Terminus. “What’s even better is it will be held at the same exciting location where we have been hosting the FlipMyFunnel event for several years. This entire community coming together right now is critical as ABM moves mainstream and leading organizations are focusing on how to scale the strategy, to continue to drive alignment between marketing and sales, and to bring ABM together with their larger marketing and go-to-market strategy. The timing couldn’t be better to debut such a meaningful event.”

“The Revenue Marketing Generation is upon us,” said Jeff Pedowitz, President and CEO of The Pedowitz Group. “Results-oriented. Smart. Sophisticated. Savvy. Cool. Revenue Marketers attend REVTalks™ to share their knowledge, passion and ideas with the best marketers in the world. Now they get all of that combined with two of the best programs in the business and get to network with outstanding sales leaders as well. The best of the best will be here, and this is a can’t miss event. We are really excited to partner with Terminus and G3 Communications.”

Registrants for the B2B Sales & Marketing Exchange will have access to all 3 programs, as well as shared keynote sessions. The agenda is expected to feature a mix of C-level executives in marketing and sales, as well as sessions where both teams will be represented to provide use cases on their aligned approach.

About Terminus and FlipMyFunnel

Founded in 2014, Terminus is the leader of the account-based movement. Terminus helps customers transform B2B marketing by focusing sales and marketing resources on the best-fit, most likely to buy segments of their addressable market. Our account-based platform empowers marketing teams to easily build, operate, and measure scalable ABM initiatives that drive quality growth. We serve hundreds of B2B organizations such as Salesforce, GE, Verizon, 3M and CA Technologies to provide the technology and expertise that produce exceptional results.

The FlipMyFunnel community was established by Terminus co-founder Sangram Vajre to bring together B2B marketers as they embrace ABM to share learnings and best practices through live events, a community knowledge site, and a highly trafficked podcast series. It is the leading Account-based community with more than 10,000 members. The annual FlipMyFunnel conference started in 2015 and in the 2018 conference brought over 1,000 B2B marketers together in Boston. Terminus continues to lead and support FlipMyFunnel as a key part of the Company’s strategy to help B2B marketers drive quality growth by applying account-based principles to their go-to-market strategy. To learn more, please visit www.terminus.com and https://flipmyfunnel.com/ .

About The Pedowitz Group and REVTalks™

The Pedowitz Group (TPG) wrote the book, and is the undisputed thought leader on Revenue Marketing™. As a partner, The Pedowitz Group (TPG) helps companies plan, build and optimize their revenue engine by delivering services in business accountability, digital transformation and the customer experience. TPG believes that Marketing is the driver of customer engagement that fuels the revenue engine. The Pedowitz Group customers have won over 50 national awards for their Revenue Marketing excellence. To learn more, please visit https://www.pedowitzgroup.com , call 855-REV-MKTG, or visit the Revenue Marketer Blog.

Created in 2014, REVTalks™ is the largest executive-level gathering targeted for sales and marketing professionals accountable for driving revenue. At the 2019 REVTalks™ event, more than 30 speakers will deliver their individual stories in a crisp, 15-minute “TED Talks” format. Speakers will include key marketing and sales executive from major corporations. Topics are focused on three central themes – Business Accountability, Digital Transformation and Customer Experience.

REVTalks™ represents a rare opportunity to engage 1:1 with a community of pioneers and thought leaders. These are experienced, executive-level Revenue Professionals, who will share their “aha” moments and lessons learned to help other sales and marketing professionals master the challenges of revenue accountability.

About G3 Communications & The B2B Marketing Exchange

G3 Communications is a digital media firm specializing in B2B marketing. With an expertise in publishing content across traditional and emerging channels, G3’s brands include Demand Gen Report , ABM In Action , Retail TouchPoints , Channel Marketer Report , and Content4Demand .

G3 Communications is also the producer of the annual B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX), which is hosted by Demand Gen Report, ABM In Action and Channel Marketer Report. #B2BMX will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Arizona, February 25 – 27, 2019, and will include 6 targeted educational tracks focusing on: content marketing, demand generation, account-based marketing, channel marketing, marketing strategy and sales enablement.

The popular Demand Gen Summit track features experts in performance marketing and operations, presenting use cases on topics ranging from lead nurturing, campaign optimization and marketing measurement. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn how experienced and expert practitioners are applying new tools, tactics and team deployments to better optimize pipeline performance.

Contact:

Sheri Butts

sheri@gthreecom.com

O: 201.257.8528 x248

C: 973.842.7961