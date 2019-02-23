22/02/2019 23:00:00

Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saxena White P.A. has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Case No. 1:19-cv-01323) against Conagra Brands, Inc. (“Conagra”) (NYSE: CAG) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Conagra’s common stock between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or purchased shares of Conagra’s common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Conagra’s secondary public offering commenced on or about October 9, 2018 (“SPO”).

If you purchased Conagra common stock during the Class Period and/or in connection with the SPO and wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the Court by no later than April 23, 2019. You may contact Lester Hooker (lhooker@saxenawhite.com) at Saxena White P.A. to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the class action. Please note that you may also retain counsel of your choice and need not take any action at this time to be a class member.

Conagra manufactures and markets packaged foods for retail consumers, restaurants and institutions.  Conagra has a portfolio of well-known food brands including Reddi-wip, Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim and Orville Redenbacher’s.

The Complaint asserts claims for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 and alleges that throughout the Class Period, including in the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the SPO, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about Conagra’s business, operations, prospects and financial health. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose material information concerning Conagra’s acquisition of Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (“Pinnacle”), including that: (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

You may obtain a copy of the Complaint and join the class action at www.saxenawhite.com.

Saxena White P.A., with offices in Florida, New York, and Massachusetts, concentrates its practice on prosecuting securities fraud and complex class actions on behalf of institutions and individuals. Currently serving as lead counsel in numerous securities fraud class actions nationwide, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of injured investors and is active in major litigation pending in federal and state courts throughout the United States.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lester R. Hooker, Esq.

lhooker@saxenawhite.com

Saxena White P.A.

150 East Palmetto Park Road, Suite 600

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Tel: (561) 206-6708

Fax: (866) 290-1291

www.saxenawhite.com

SW Logo.PNG

Related content
06 Feb - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Conagra Brands,..
12 Jan - 
Investigation Relating to the ConAgra Brands Retirement..
09 Jan - 
Research Report Identifies Conagra Brands, W.R. Grace, ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22 Feb CAG
Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.
06 Feb CAG
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Conagra Brands, National Retail Properties, PRA Health Sciences, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, YRC Worldwide, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12 Jan CAG
Investigation Relating to the ConAgra Brands Retirement Income Savings Plan Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody
09 Jan CAG
Research Report Identifies Conagra Brands, W.R. Grace, International Flavors & Fragrances, Spirit Airlines, Sunstone Hotel Investors, and Agenus with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Nov CAG
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Conagra Brands, MacroGenics, Transocean, Harris, Analog Devices, and DryShips — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
23 Oct CAG
Pinnacle Foods Announces that the Condition for the Redemption of All of Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC and Pinnacle Foods Finance Corp.’s Outstanding $350,000,000 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 Has Not Yet Been Satisfied
19 Oct CAG
Research Report Identifies Loxo Oncology, Atrion, Alexander's, Broadridge Financial Solutions, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Conagra Brands with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
16 Jul CAG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds investors that it is Investigating the Board of Directors of AV Homes, Pinnacle Foods, and Convergys on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
09 Jul CAG
MERGER ALERT -- WEB, EDR, PF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
06 Jul CAG
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Pinnacle Foods Inc. to Conagra Brands, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
2
Odyssey Moon Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations to SpaceIL for the Successful Launch of the First Non-Governmental Spacecraft to the Moon
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Mercury Marine named Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year
5
Admiral Capital Group Announces Acquisition of Philadelphia MSA Office Property

Related stock quotes

ConAgra Brands Inc 23.38 -2.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

00:05
Terex Announces Reschedule of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
00:00
Terex to Sell Demag® Mobile Cranes Business
22 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
22 Feb
SHDS Informs Individuals of Security Incident Affecting Subset of Patients of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital and Other Customers
22 Feb
Bluegreen Vacations Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
22 Feb
Saxena White P.A. Files Securities Fraud Class Action Against Conagra Brands, Inc.
22 Feb
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
22 Feb
Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
23 February 2019 00:45:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-23 01:45:57 - 2019-02-23 00:45:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY