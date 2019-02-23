23/02/2019 00:05:00

Terex Announces Reschedule of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

WESTPORT. Conn., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) today announced it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results conference call to Monday, February 25, 2019 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, to be held with its review of the announcement of the sale of Terex’s Demag® Mobile Cranes business. 

John L. Garrison, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call. The Company will release its financial results prior to the call. 

A simultaneous webcast of this call can be accessed at https://investors.terex.com. Participants are encouraged to access the call 10 minutes prior to the starting time. The call will also be archived at the above web address.

Contact Information:

Terex Corporation

Brian J. Henry, Senior Vice President

Business Development & Investor Relations

Phone: (203) 222-5954

brian.henry@terex.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information regarding future events or Terex’s future financial performance based on the current expectations of Terex Corporation. In addition, when included in this press release, the words “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates” and the negatives thereof and analogous or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Terex has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Actual events or the actual future results of Terex may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to these and other risks, uncertainties and significant factors. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Terex expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement included in this release to reflect any changes in expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About Terex:

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions to maximize customer return on investment. The Company reports in three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms, Cranes, and Materials Processing. Terex delivers lifecycle solutions to a broad range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, utility, quarrying and mining industries. Terex offers financial products and services to assist in the acquisition of Terex equipment through Terex Financial Services. Terex uses its website (www.terex.com) and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/TerexCorporation) to make information available to its investors and the market.



