24/02/2019 19:31:11

Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW) has confirmed that the three people on board Atlas Air Flight 3591 did not survive the accident on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Anahuac, Texas.

Atlas’ primary focus is working to provide the families of those affected with care and support. The company has established a Family Assistance Center staffed with specialists to support the families. Atlas Air Chief Executive Officer Bill Flynn is on site with a team from the airline.   

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected,” said Bill Flynn, Atlas Air Chief Executive Officer. “This is a sad time for all of us. Our team continues to work closely with the NTSB, the FAA and local authorities on the ground in Houston. We would like to commend the efforts of all of the first responders. We sincerely appreciate their efforts and support in the investigation.

Atlas will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available. 

More information on Atlas Air can be found at www.atlasairworldwide.com.

Contacts: Meghan Glynn  (Media) +1 513-693-4885

FINAL FINAL NEW LOGO.jpg

Related content
00:24 - 
Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
23 Feb - 
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating ..
19 Feb - 
Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and F..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:31 AAWW
Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
00:24 AAWW
Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
23 Feb AAWW
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident
19 Feb AAWW
Atlas Air Worldwide Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results, Outlook for Continued Growth in 2019
30 Jan AAWW
Atlas Air Worldwide to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results On Tuesday, February 19
08 Jan AAWW
Atlas Air Worldwide Announces Expanded 747-400F Service For Nippon Cargo Airlines
03 Dec AAWW
Atlas Air Worldwide Appoints Debora Coffey Vice President and Chief Communications Officer
30 Nov AAWW
Atlas Air Worldwide Commends U.S.-UK Air Services Agreement
30 Nov DIS
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Intrexon, Graham, The Walt Disney, Toyota Motor, Atlas Air Worldwide, and SITO Mobile — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
13 Nov AAWW
Atlas Air and Southern Air Sign Pathway Program Agreement With Ameriflight

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, WRCDF, WCAGY and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
5
#MWC19: Bharti Airtel to trial Nokia's 5G-ready fronthaul solution

Related stock quotes

Atlas Air Worldwide Hold.. 58.90 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

20:15
Aravax Presents Positive PVX108 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results at AAAAI 2019 Annual Meeting
20:00
Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance
19:31
Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ALKS, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, IMMU, W and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, DXC, MKL and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, MAXR, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:25
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, GSM, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, YRCW, PRGO and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 21:05:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-24 22:05:01 - 2019-02-24 21:05:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY