Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air Worldwide (Nasdaq: AAWW): As was previously reported Atlas Air flight 3591 was involved in an accident earlier today. Three people were on board at the time.  

At this stage a search investigation is underway.  In the meantime, we are providing all possible information to the families and loved ones of those on board. 

The flight from Miami to Houston was a cargo flight operated by Atlas Air on behalf of Amazon. We have activated our emergency response plans and we will be sending a specialist team to the crash site. 

Everyone within the company is deeply saddened by this event. Our main priority at this time is caring for those affected and we will ensure we do all we can to support them now and in the days and weeks to come. We  have a call center available for media inquiries the number is + 1 407 205 1814. 

We are now working with the emergency services and other agencies to establish the circumstances around exactly what happened. Further updates will be available on our website.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasair.com.

Contacts: Dan Loh (Investors) – (914) 701-8200

Debbie Coffey (Media) – (914) 701-8951

