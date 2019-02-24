24/02/2019 18:45:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, MAXR, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Arlo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Maxar Technologies Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Maxar Technologies Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the General Electric Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
16:11 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, GE and TAP: Levi & ..
22 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, GSM, TYME and GE: Levi & ..
22 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, ATVI and GE: Levi &..
Related debate
20 Feb - 
Hej UBADK1   Det er svært at kende den ..
20 Feb - 
Hej Sylvia12, hvad anbefaler du mig (novise) at g&oslas..
19 Feb - 
Hej nimo1   Kontanter får du også i de..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
19 Feb
GE
Til jer der har GE-aktier. Hvis man ikke har været opmærksom på GE's fusion med Wabtec, så har antal..
1

Regulatory news

18:45 GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, MAXR, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:11 GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, GE and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, GSM, TYME and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, ATVI and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb GE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, ARLO, GE and BRS
22 Feb GE
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K
21 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ALKS, GE and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, ASTE, GE and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb GE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOGO, PRGO, AXGN and GE
21 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MU, VALE, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, WRCDF, WCAGY and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Atlas Air Flight 3591 Involved in an Accident
5
#MWC19: Bharti Airtel to trial Nokia's 5G-ready fronthaul solution

Related stock quotes

General Electric Company 10.17 1.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:15
Aravax Presents Positive PVX108 Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results at AAAAI 2019 Annual Meeting
20:00
Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance
19:31
Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ALKS, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, IMMU, W and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, DXC, MKL and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, MAXR, GE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:25
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, GSM, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, YRCW, PRGO and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 21:05:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-24 22:05:27 - 2019-02-24 21:05:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY