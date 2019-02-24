24/02/2019 19:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ALKS, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alkermes plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Molson Coors Brewing Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

