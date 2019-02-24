24/02/2019 22:05:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YRIV, UXIN and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics  Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number  of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or  lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: General Electric Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the General Electric Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

