24/02/2019 16:06:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, ATVI and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQGS: YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze’s purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics  Center, the Company’s main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number  of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or  lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wayfair Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 11, 2017 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine especially in light of its experience in 2015; (ii) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (iii) Defendants filed to disclose that Vale’s auditor was not independent, as required under Brazilian mining law; (iv) Defendants failed to disclose that an internal report commissioned by Vale in 2018 to assess the stability of the tailings dam raised concerns over its drainage and monitoring systems; (v) Defendants failed to disclose the existence of information that the dam was at risk of "liquefaction,” the same issue that led to the 2015 collapse of the Samarco dam; and (vi) as a result, Vale’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
23 Feb - 
WAYFAIR SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..
22 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, DXC, W and ATVI: Levi & K..
22 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, YRCW, VALE and BRS: Levi ..
Related debate
07 Feb - 
EA havde et elendigt regnskab med ekstremt dårlig..
06 Feb - 
https://borsen.dk/nyheder/virksomheder/artikel/1/376503..
06 Feb - 
Diablo 3 for mobile? lol!
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:06 ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, ATVI and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, DXC, W and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, ATVI and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb ATVI
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, TYME and WRCDF, WCAGY
22 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, DXC, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, MU, ASTE and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, UXIN, MHLD and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, MKL, ATVI and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, ATVI, UXIN and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, ATVI, TYME and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
BioCryst Reports ZENITH-1 Results With Oral BCX7353 Which Confirm Rapid Onset of Action, Sustained Activity and Robust Dose Response for Treatment of Acute HAE Attacks
3
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates the Achievements of 157 Graduates from The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding
5
FSIS Recall 020-2019 Foreign Material

Related stock quotes

Activision Blizzard Inc 41.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Vale S.A. American Depos.. 12.50 3.9% Stock price increasing
Wayfair Inc Class A 149.95 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

16:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, GE and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:06
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, W, ATVI and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, MU, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15:57
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ALKS, GSM, UXIN and AVP
15:55
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, IMMU, MKL and SVXY
15:50
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, YRCW, DBVT and TYME
15:45
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, DXC, MAXR and BRS
14:26
DPLO LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DPLO
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 16:54:32
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-24 17:54:32 - 2019-02-24 16:54:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY