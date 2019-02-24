24/02/2019 14:26:48

DPLO LOSSES ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DPLO

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, is continuing to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) resulting from allegations that Diplomat may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat announced it would be postponing the release of its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results because it will need to record a non-cash impairment charge related to its PBM business. More specifically, Diplomat disclosed the “charge is expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM’s Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.” Diplomat also withdrew its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook provided in January. On this news, shares of Diplomat fell $7.59 per share, or over 56%, to close at $5.87 per share on February 22, 2019.

