Local Chiropractor Makes Stage Door Players Debut in ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’

DUNWOODY, Ga., Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jarod Simon, an Atlanta chiropractor at Century Center Chiropractor , made his Stage Door Players debut in the live play, "The Last Night of Ballyhoo." The play won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 and also a Tony Award for best play. "The Last Night of Ballyhoo” is considered a serious comedy set in Atlanta during December 1939, shortly after Hitler invaded Poland. The live production ran through February 17, 2019. Dr. Simon's acting experience spans 25 years with his most recent appearance in the Aurora Theatre production of "Driving Miss Daisy." Dr. Simon has also appeared in many Atlanta theaters including Jewish Theater of the South, Theatre in the Square, Horizon Theatre, and Neighborhood Playhouse. Originally from New York, he also appeared in the New York Broadway production of "An Enemy of the People." Dr. Simon's television credits include "Black Lightning" and "Brockmire."

Dr. Simon says he was working as a professional actor but after getting into an accident and going to a chiropractor for help, he changed his life plan to include chiropractic medicine. Although skeptical about seeing a chiropractor for his injuries, he said the experience changed his life.

While Dr. Simon thoroughly enjoys acting, as a chiropractor in Atlanta, his primary interest is looking after his patients. Whether he is offering auto accident injury treatment, injury rehabilitation, pain management, or physiotherapy services, Dr. Simon helps patients of all ages recover from injuries, reduce pain, and achieve optimum health. Because he wants to offer high quality care to his patients, Dr. Simon does all he can to further educate himself and acquire advanced qualifications and certifications. Some techniques that he has attained certification include Upper Cervical, Gonstead, and Activator.

Dr. Simon says, "We understand there are a lot of challenges in the healthcare system right now, but we want to make sure we are available and affordable to everybody." He says this is one reason they work with as many insurance companies as possible.

Along with being an actor and a chiropractor in Atlanta, Dr. Simon has founded the Atlanta Screen Actors Guild and the Atlanta Actors Healthnet, through which he provides chiropractic care and physiotherapy for local actors. Some of his famous patients include CeeLo Green, Orlando Jones, and Charles Barkley.

