24/02/2019 12:00:00

Local Chiropractor Makes Stage Door Players Debut in ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’

DUNWOODY, Ga., Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jarod Simon, an Atlanta chiropractor at Century Center Chiropractor, made his Stage Door Players debut in the live play, "The Last Night of Ballyhoo." The play won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 and also a Tony Award for best play. "The Last Night of Ballyhoo” is considered a serious comedy set in Atlanta during December 1939, shortly after Hitler invaded Poland. The live production ran through February 17, 2019. Dr. Simon's acting experience spans 25 years with his most recent appearance in the Aurora Theatre production of "Driving Miss Daisy." Dr. Simon has also appeared in many Atlanta theaters including Jewish Theater of the South, Theatre in the Square, Horizon Theatre, and Neighborhood Playhouse. Originally from New York, he also appeared in the New York Broadway production of "An Enemy of the People." Dr. Simon's television credits include "Black Lightning" and "Brockmire."

Dr. Simon says he was working as a professional actor but after getting into an accident and going to a chiropractor for help, he changed his life plan to include chiropractic medicine. Although skeptical about seeing a chiropractor for his injuries, he said the experience changed his life.

While Dr. Simon thoroughly enjoys acting, as a chiropractor in Atlanta, his primary interest is looking after his patients. Whether he is offering auto accident injury treatment, injury rehabilitation, pain management, or physiotherapy services, Dr. Simon helps patients of all ages recover from injuries, reduce pain, and achieve optimum health. Because he wants to offer high quality care to his patients, Dr. Simon does all he can to further educate himself and acquire advanced qualifications and certifications. Some techniques that he has attained certification include Upper Cervical, Gonstead, and Activator.

Dr. Simon says, "We understand there are a lot of challenges in the healthcare system right now, but we want to make sure we are available and affordable to everybody." He says this is one reason they work with as many insurance companies as possible.

Along with being an actor and a chiropractor in Atlanta, Dr. Simon has founded the Atlanta Screen Actors Guild and the Atlanta Actors Healthnet, through which he provides chiropractic care and physiotherapy for local actors. Some of his famous patients include CeeLo Green, Orlando Jones, and Charles Barkley.

About Century Center Chiropractic: Specializing in family chiropractic care, Dr. Simon is an Atlanta chiropractor who offers a variety of chiropractic services including spinal manipulations, extremity manipulations, physiotherapy, manual and mechanical traction, and prenatal and postpartum care. Along with providing auto accident injury treatment, Dr. Simon also treats other conditions, such as degenerative disc disease, herniation, and other conditions that cause back pain. Dr. Simon also provides pain management and injury rehabilitation. For those seeking family chiropractic services appointments can be scheduled by calling 404-634-1669.

 

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
62
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
14
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
3
BioCryst Reports ZENITH-1 Results With Oral BCX7353 Which Confirm Rapid Onset of Action, Sustained Activity and Robust Dose Response for Treatment of Acute HAE Attacks
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates the Achievements of 157 Graduates from The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding
5
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident

Latest news

14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. - DPZ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
13:31
Nokia and Vodafone collaborate on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity and reduce costs
13:31
#MWC19: Nokia, Korea Telecom to conduct 5G trials for service automation, network virtualization and slicing
13:31
#MWC19: Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home" to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel
13:15
#MWC19: Nokia accelerates 5G roll out with launch of Fixed Wireless Access FastMile 5G Gateway
12:00
Local Chiropractor Makes Stage Door Players Debut in ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 14:37:56
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-24 15:37:56 - 2019-02-24 14:37:56 - 1000 - Website: OKAY