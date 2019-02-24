#MWC19: Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home" to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel

Press Release

Experience Spider-Man in the world's first multi-player Virtual Reality environment over 5G

5G radio connection using Nokia AirScale and Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform

5G Edge cloud using Nokia AirFrame powered by Intel processors

Partnerships key to driving the 5G ecosystem

24 February 2019

Barcelona, Spain - In advance of the release of Sony Pictures' highly anticipated motion picture Spider-Man(TM): Far from Home, in theaters in July 2019,

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Nokia and Intel

let attendees of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona become Spider-Man with the new Spider-Man: Far From Home VR experience, powered by 5G.

As everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood superhero enters a new dimension,

SPVR, Nokia, and Intel are creating immersive, transformational experiences that take storytelling to new heights and engage audiences like never before; showcasing how 5G will drive new business opportunities in media and entertainment.

In a Mobile World Congress Barcelona exclusive, attendees will get first-hand experience of what it feels like to be Spider-Man, choosing their suits before they swing, run, stop, jump, climb and web sling through a canyon of skyscrapers and race against players in real time from both the Nokia (3A10) and Intel booths (3E31) via 5G and edge cloud technology. This experience showcases how 5G will unleash a new generation of immersive media experiences that will reshape the media industry and change the way we create, consume and share content.

Sony Pictures has partnered with Intel and Nokia to explore how 5G and edge cloud technologies can enable innovative high-throughput, high-definition, immersive experiences of its iconic Spider-Man for its fans, allowing them to engage with existing and new audiences. While other VR applications have served a single user, this multi-player experience employs some of the key capabilities of 5G, offering low-latency to ensure seamless collaborative gameplay and high capacity to operate at massive scale with mobility.

This multi-player VR experience utilizes the Nokia 5G Future X architecture, which is the only globally available end-to-end 5G solution. The experience's 5G radio connection uses Nokia AirScale and Intel® 5G Mobile Trial Platform, as well as edge cloud using Nokia AirFrame powered by the Intel® Xeon® Scalable family of processors. The VR experience was developed by CreateVR.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "As service providers deploy 5G, they are looking to offer new, compelling applications and services to help create new revenue. This virtual reality experience running over the industry's only globally available end-to-end 5G solution will show what 5G is truly capable of and its potential to capture the imaginations of key audiences such as mobile gamers."

Jake Zim, Senior VP of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures said: "5G is opening a pipeline for amazingly rich and deep, immersive experiences for global audiences. Fans around the world have long imagined what it would be like to thwip a web off the top of a skyscraper and swing through a city as Spider-Man, the world's favorite superhero. As we get ready for Spider-Man: Far From Home, 5G will enable Mobile World Congress attendees to race head-to-head against each other and bring that dream to life."

Sandra Rivera, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Network Platforms Group at Intel said: "5G will take us beyond traditional uses for media. Enabling experiences like this requires a data-centric approach that goes beyond faster wireless communication. It's about moving mass amounts of data and bringing processing closer to where the content is being created or consumed. Our collaboration with Sony Pictures and Nokia is a great example of how 5G and edge computing will enable industries to think beyond today's capabilities and reach new audiences and better engage with existing ones."

About "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home"

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man(TM): Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent! The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Directed by Jon Watts from a screenplay by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers, based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. The film will be released in U.S. theaters July 5, 2019.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment:

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Sony Entertainment Inc., which is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics.

For additional information, visit https://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com