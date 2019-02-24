24/02/2019 14:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. - DPZ

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (“Domino’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  DPZ).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Domino’s and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On February 19, 2019, the franchisee community website Blue MauMau reported that “[a] corporate insider has filed a well-documented whistleblower report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Domino’s Pizza, its top-level officers, and various staff members.”  Specifically, Blue MauMau reported that “[t]he crux of the whistleblower report details how Domino’s allegedly forced and orchestrated an unapproved advertising and promotion increase to franchisees in order to pay a $1.85 billion Securitization Transaction (March 25, 2007) with a new partially funded $1.67 billion Securitization (March 15, 2012) debt owed to Securitization entities” and “contends that in return, Domino’s Pizza’s CEO, board members, officers, and employees ‘could enjoy higher stock prices and dividends through share repurchases and dividend payouts.’”  Following publication of the Blue MauMau report, Domino’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 20, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
22 Feb - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announce..
22 Feb - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s P..
24 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows Zayo Group, W.P. Carey, Tuniu, 21..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:00 DPZ
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. - DPZ
22 Feb DPZ
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)
22 Feb DPZ
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages DPZ Investors to Contact the Firm
24 Oct DPZ
Recent Analysis Shows Zayo Group, W.P. Carey, Tuniu, 21Vianet Group, Domino's Pizza, and Seaboard Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
3
BioCryst Reports ZENITH-1 Results With Oral BCX7353 Which Confirm Rapid Onset of Action, Sustained Activity and Robust Dose Response for Treatment of Acute HAE Attacks
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates the Achievements of 157 Graduates from The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding
5
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident

Related stock quotes

Domino's Pizza Inc 260.71 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. - DPZ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
13:31
Nokia and Vodafone collaborate on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity and reduce costs
13:31
#MWC19: Nokia, Korea Telecom to conduct 5G trials for service automation, network virtualization and slicing
13:31
#MWC19: Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home" to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel
13:15
#MWC19: Nokia accelerates 5G roll out with launch of Fixed Wireless Access FastMile 5G Gateway
12:00
Local Chiropractor Makes Stage Door Players Debut in ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 14:35:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-24 15:35:59 - 2019-02-24 14:35:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY