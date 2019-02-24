24/02/2019 14:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of CVS Health Corporation (“CVS” or the “Company”) (NYSE:  CVS).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether CVS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On February 20, 2019, CVS announced the Company’s fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results and provided 2019 full year guidance.  CVS advised investors that adjusted earnings in 2019 would be $6.68 to $6.88 per share, compared with the $7.36 average of market estimates, citing rising costs and poor results related to the Company’s 2015 acquisition of Omnicare, Inc.  Following this news, CVS’s stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 8.1%, to close at $64.22 on February 20, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Related content
15 Feb - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
03 Dec - 
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health..
24 Oct - 
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for No..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:00 CVS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
15 Feb CVS
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CVS Health, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, SK Telecom Co., Energizer, Emergent Biosolutions, and Quad Graphics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
03 Dec CVS
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
24 Oct CZR
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Novavax, Caesars Entertainment, SeaWorld Entertainment, LendingTree, CVS Health, and TherapeuticsMD — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
31 Aug CVS
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for General Mills, Cheniere Energy, TopBuild, Target, CVS Health, and Integer — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
26 Jul CVS
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Berkshire Hills, Target, Badger Meter, CVS Health, SLM, and Lowe's Companies — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ASTE, UXIN and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
3
BioCryst Reports ZENITH-1 Results With Oral BCX7353 Which Confirm Rapid Onset of Action, Sustained Activity and Robust Dose Response for Treatment of Acute HAE Attacks
4
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Celebrates the Achievements of 157 Graduates from The Apprentice School at Newport News Shipbuilding
5
Atlas Air 767 cargo aircraft Flight No. 3591 operating from Miami to Houston has been involved in an accident

Related stock quotes

CVS Health Corporation 61.95 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. - DPZ
14:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
13:31
Nokia and Vodafone collaborate on active antennas to boost 5G radio capacity and reduce costs
13:31
#MWC19: Nokia, Korea Telecom to conduct 5G trials for service automation, network virtualization and slicing
13:31
#MWC19: Sony Pictures takes "Spider-Man(TM): Far From Home" to new heights with 5G powered by Nokia and Intel
13:15
#MWC19: Nokia accelerates 5G roll out with launch of Fixed Wireless Access FastMile 5G Gateway
12:00
Local Chiropractor Makes Stage Door Players Debut in ‘The Last Night of Ballyhoo’

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
24 February 2019 14:37:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-24 15:37:30 - 2019-02-24 14:37:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY