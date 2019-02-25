AFFCU LAUNCHES AMERICA SAVES CLUB ACCOUNT FOR AMERICA/MILITARY SAVES WEEK

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) is proud to participate in America/Military Saves Week, which is scheduled for February 25 – March 2, 2019. AFFCU is helping spread the savings message, urging members and the community to participate in America/Military Saves Week and take the Savings Pledge.

“People Helping People” is a credit union motto that AFFCU embodies and more so during Saves week. There are several channels, such as the free financial education modules provided at www.GoAFFCU.com to help educate people on savings, budgeting and understanding their credit report.

More importantly, AFFCU has created a special AFFCU America Saves Club account that will only be available from February 25th through March 2nd, 2019. This special savings account is a ‘save at your own pace’ account that will help create a healthy savings habit. Benefits include:

Available for all AFFCU members

Rate of 3.05% APY *

* Open with a zero balance 1

Deposit up to $1,000 per calendar month 2

Establishes a wealth-building habit

One-year term

“AFFCU understands the trust our members have in us,” said Bob Glenn, President/CEO. “It is our responsibility to protect and develop that trust and what better way can we do that than educating and empowering our members and the community to save. Our American Saves Club account is intended to help do that with a phenomenal rate that accompanies it.”

AFFCU is hosting a number of free events as part of Saves Week to help people build wealth, not debt, including in-person classes. In addition to the classes, AFFCU will be participating in special Twitter Chats with credit agency Experian and Military Saves. Anyone can participate in the Twitter Chats by following @GoAFFCU.

AFFCU was awarded the America Saves “Designation of Savings Excellence for Credit Unions” for the third consecutive year in 2018. The credit union was recognized for its effort to go above and beyond to encourage people to save money during America/Military Saves Week. It is the continued efforts of leadership and staff to maintain the level of excellence to support our membership and the community at large.

*APY=Annual Percentage Yield. Rate and terms are accurate as of February 1, 2019 and subject to change.

1 No immediate deposits or transfers are allowed at the time of opening. All deposits made into the account must be done through an automatic deposit or transfer.

2Deposits into the account can only be made through ACH transfer from another financial institution, automatic transfer from another AFFCU share or account, or a payroll allotment directed into the account. Deposits that require an AFFCU representative or transfers done through CyberMAT Online Banking, MAT Phone Banking or the Go AFFCU mobile banking app will not be allowed. Membership eligibility required.

Military Saves Week is coordinated by America Saves and the Consumer Federation of America in partnership with the Department of Defense. The Week is an annual opportunity for organizations to promote good savings behavior and a chance for individuals to assess their own saving status.

About America Saves

America Saves is a national campaign involving more than 1,000 non-profit, government, and corporate groups that encourages individuals and families to save money and build personal wealth. Overall management for the campaign is provided by the non-profit Consumer Federation of America (CFA). CFA is comprised of over 270 consumer education, advocacy, and cooperative organizations dedicated to advancing the consumer interest.

About AFFCU

AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 48,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $423 million in assets. For additional details about AFFCU, visit www.GoAFFCU.com.

###

Danny Sanchez

AFFCU

(210) 678-5233

dsanchez@airforcefcu.com