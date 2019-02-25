25/02/2019 20:23:00

AKF Presents Donation to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKF, a global leader in engineering, commissioning, technology, design and consulting, recently presented a $3,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University (CHoR at VCU), underscoring AKF’s commitment to healthcare in the region, as well as its support for the local communities it works in. As a sponsor of CHoR’s 25th Annual Bowl-A-Thon, AKF helped raise much needed funds. CHoR at VCU, the region’s only full-service children’s hospital, serves more than 60,000 children annually.

AKF Principal, Brad Lownsbury, who leads the Richmond office, presented the check to Stephanie Allan, Vice President for Community Development for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, which works in support of CHoR at VCU.

Lownsbury said, “One of AKF’s fundamental values is making a positive impact in the places where we live and work, and we support the organizations leading the effort to promote wellness in those communities. We applaud CHoR for making the health of Virginia’s children their top priority, and on behalf of AKF Richmond, we offer this donation with tremendous gratitude for their dedication to our kids.”

Allan said the foundation was grateful for the support it received from AKF, the Richmond community, and all involved in making the event a success. 

“AKF Group’s sponsorship and participation in the event helped us raise nearly $40,000 for the 60,000 children served at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU,” Allan said. “This was our biggest and best bowling fundraiser to date thanks to our event sponsors, participants, volunteers and donors.”

AKF Managing Partner, Dino DeFeo, PE, praised CHoR for its commitment to the kids in the Tri-Cities region, and said that AKF is honored to support the hospital in its quest to provide world-class care.

“During our 30-year history, AKF has always endeavored to strengthen the organizations that are invaluable to our communities, and we are proud to make this donation to CHoR,” stated DeFeo.

AKF opened its Richmond office in 2018 to better serve clients in the region, such as VCU Health, James Madison University, Inova Health, and Riverside Health System. In addition to its robust healthcare design, consulting and commissioning practice, AKF delivers engineering leadership for multiple sectors, including higher education, workplace, hospitality, and science & technology, as well as transportation, government, and utilities.

ABOUT AKF GROUP 

AKF delivers innovative solutions and leadership to enhance the built environment and redefine the edge of what’s possible. With more than 500 dedicated team members and ten offices throughout North America, AKF provides a robust offering of integrated services, including: Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire and Life Safety Engineering, Architectural Code Consulting, BIM Management, Building Controls, Central Utilities, Cogeneration, Commissioning, Critical Systems, Energy & Sustainability, Fire & Life Safety, IT/AV/Security, Lighting Design, Special Inspections, and Vibration Analysis & Testing.

AKF locations include Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Hamilton, NJ; Minneapolis, MN; New Haven, CT; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA, and Richmond, VA, as well as two offices in Mexico: Mexico City and Puebla. For additional information about AKF, please visit www.akfgroup.com.

ABOUT CHoR

CHoR is part of VCU Health, and is dedicated to ensuring access to care for all children, training future pediatric caregivers, and making new discoveries that improve the understanding and treatment of childhood diseases.

VCU Health System and Children's Hospital joined in June 2010 to form Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, the only full-service children's hospital in central Virginia. Together they have a rich history of providing comprehensive and compassionate care to children and their families, conducting innovative research and educating future generations of pediatric providers. For additional information about CHoR, please visit www.chrichmond.org.

Tom Dalton, 480-529-5434, tom@chapterandversestrategies.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93c359cf-c966-4b96-bdf7-cb0fab2ad4a7

