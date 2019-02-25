25/02/2019 22:41:10

Amlan to Feature Novel Poultry Production Strategies at VIV Asia 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International will feature three presentations highlighting USA and Brazilian implementations and strategies for antibiotic-free poultry production at the VIV Asia Conference in Bangkok, Thailand. The presentations will explore protecting livestock from enteric disease and improving production efficiency from the perspectives of a producer, a poultry processor and an in-field technical consultant of the company. Amlan is a global leader that develops innovative solutions that naturally defend animals, improve production efficiency and protect profits.

The Amlan-sponsored presentations will be held on Wednesday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Room 213 of the Bangkok International Trade & Exposition Center. The featured speakers and topics are:

  • 10 a.m.: Dr. Phillip Smith, Senior Nutritionist, Tyson Foods, Lessons Learned from Transitioning to Antibiotic-Free Poultry Production

  • 11 a.m.: Rovaldo Scariot, Sales Manager, BR Solutions, Results from the Brazilian Poultry Industry Using Varium, a Natural Performance Additive to Enhance Efficiency

  • 11:45 a.m.: Dr. Maximillian Sim, South Asia Commercial and Technical Consultant, Amlan International, Anti-Virulence Strategies in Livestock Disease Management

“Poultry producers worldwide lose US $6 billion annually due to clinical and sub-clinical disease in their flocks,” says Flemming Mahs, president of Amlan International, a Nevada corporation. “We’re pleased to host these leading animal health experts for an in-depth look at best production practices, natural feed additive programs and pioneering innovation that can target virulence factors to enhance intestinal health and improve efficiency.”

Varium™

is one of the natural feed additives in Amlan’s portfolio of products that reduces the level of pathogenic challenges in the gut, strengthens the functions of the intestinal barrier and supports a healthy immune function. Over the last four years, the product has gained traction internationally as it has been trialed and adopted on commercial farms across Latin America and Asia.

VIV Asia

is a biennial international feed-to-food trade event that covers all species and every part of the animal protein value chain. At the last conference in 2017, producers, processors and industry executives from more than 120 countries attended to discover the latest technological advancements in all aspects of animal protein production.

Note to media: To schedule an interview with one of the speakers, please contact Reagan Culbertson, Amlan International, press@amlan.com.

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as “Amlan International,” has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and antibiotic growth promoter (AGP)-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois. In 2017, the company added the Richard M. Jaffee Laboratory for Applied Microbiology to the campus. In 2013, the company’s global reach expanded with the establishment of its subsidiary in Shenzhen, China. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product-associated claims may differ based on government requirements, and product availability may vary by country.

Reagan B. Culbertson

Media Contact

press@amlan.com

L-AmlanPMS_Web.jpg

