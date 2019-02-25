24/02/2019 23:54:45

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP).  Our investigation concerns whether Stamps.com’s has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 21, 2019, Stamps.com announced that its key partnership with the U.S. Postal Service has ended.  On an earnings call, Stamps.com’s chairman and CEO, Kenneth Thomas McBride, stated, “We will no longer be exclusive to the USPS and that’s non-negotiable.”

On this news, Stamps.com’s share price fell by more than 57%, closing at $83.65 on February 22, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stamps.com's shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.

