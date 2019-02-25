25/02/2019 18:02:09

City National Awards Literacy Grants to Educators in Five States Totaling Nearly $77,000

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank today announced that it has awarded 84 Reading is The way up® literacy grants totaling close to $77,000 to support literacy-based projects as well as financial literacy to elementary, middle and high school teachers in California, Nevada, New York, Georgia and Tennessee.

(For a list of all grant recipients, go to www.readingisthewayup.org/literacy.php.)

Reading is The way up is the award-winning non-profit literacy program through which City National has donated nearly one million new books to elementary school libraries in California, Nevada, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia, and awarded nearly 1,400 teacher grants to enhance literacy totaling $1.6 million since the program’s inception in 2005.

The grants range from $500 to $1,000 and will help augment or expand literacy projects that were judged to be creative and engaging, and that would have a tangible effect on student achievement. The winning programs are expected to directly improve literacy to more than 10,000 students in over 80 schools and non-profit organizations throughout California, Nevada, New York, Georgia and Tennessee.

The educators receiving literacy grants were selected from among the many full-time teachers, librarians, administrators and school media specialists who submitted an online application.  The one-page application was available to educators in every school district throughout the bank’s footprint across the country in the fall of each year.

“City National is very proud of the support it has provided to hundreds of teachers in five states through its literacy grant program for the past nineteen years,” said Carolyn Rodriguez, vice president and manager of Reading is The way up for City National.  “This program is providing much needed support to teachers who are funding a lot of their extracurricular programs from their own pockets.  The monetary support we provide to grant recipients helps augment the budget shortfalls teachers are experiencing every day in trying to educate our children.”

Some of this year’s grants funded various literacy programs such as ‘Eco-Friendly Reading, Writing and Math’ at a school in California; ‘Technology as a Tool to Develop Life Long Readers’ at a school in Nevada‘Replenishing the Library’s Book Collection’ at a school in New York City; ‘Refugee Girls Share Their Worlds’ at a school in Georgia; and, ‘Fiction With a Side of Truth’ at a school in Tennessee.

About Reading is The way up®

Originally established to help improve the education of California’s future leaders, City National in April 2002 launched the multi-faceted Reading is The way up initiative to restock the state’s school library system. The program has since been expanded to include all areas where the bank has a presence.  Since its inception, the award-winning program has:

  • Donated nearly one million books to California, Nevada, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia school libraries.

  • Awarded $1.6 million to teachers at elementary, middle and high schools for creative literacy projects.

  • Received the 2005 President’s Volunteer Service Award, the 2005 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Los Angeles Public Library, the 2006 Corporate Award from the Getty House Foundation, the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Corporate Citizen Award, and honored as the 2007 Corporate Visionary Partner by the Wonder of Reading.

  • Received the 2013 Innovations Reading Prize Award presented by the National Book Foundation.

  • Received the 2013 Outstanding Corporation of the Year Award presented by the Clark County School District-Community Partnership Program in Las Vegas, NV.

  • Received the 2013 Angel Light Foundation Award for excellence in community service and educational outreach presented by the Angel Light Academy in Orange County, CA.

    • The Reading is the Way Up Fund is a 501(c)(3) administered by the California Community Foundation.  For more information, visit www.readingisthewayup.org.

    About City National

    With $50.3 billion in assets, City National Bank provides banking, investment and trust services through 71 offices, including 19 full-service regional centers, in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. In addition, the company and its investment affiliates manage or administer $67.5 billion in client investment assets.

    City National is a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. RBC serves more than 16 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the United States and 34 other countries.

    For more information about City National, visit the company’s website at cnb.com.

    Media Contact:

    Paul Stowell, City National Bank, 213.673.7602

    paul.stowell@cnb.com

    CNB-RBC Integrated Logo_RGB.jpg

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    24 Feb
    DANSKE
    Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
    33
    21 Feb
    VELO
    Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
    23
    21 Feb
    CHEMM
    Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
    19
    19 Feb
    FING-B
    Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
    18
    19 Feb
    VELO
    Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
    17
    24 Feb
    DANSKE
    Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
    15
    19 Feb
    VELO
    Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
    15
    22 Feb
    VWS
    VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
    13
    21 Feb
    GOMX
    Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
    13
    19 Feb
    FING-B
    Fingerprints Announces Biometric Software Platform for Payments Payment card, wearable, token and..
    13

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
    2
    Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    Cameron Randolph Joins Blockchain Identity start-up Vouch as Chief Strategy Officer
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

    Latest news

    20:16
    FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, IMMU, PRGO and DXC
    20:16
    Associa’s John Krueger Appointed to Community Associations Institute Government and Public Affairs Committee
    20:15
    AFFCU LAUNCHES AMERICA SAVES CLUB ACCOUNT FOR AMERICA/MILITARY SAVES WEEK
    20:01
    CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MARKS 150th ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST TRANSCONTINENTAL RAILROAD WITH TWO CONCURRENT EXHIBITIONS OPENING MARCH 21ST
    20:00
    TRANSWESTERN EXPANDS INTO SOUTHERN VIRGINIA
    20:00
    Luna Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 and Year-End Financial Release Date of March 4, 2019
    19:47
    ALYI - Alternet Systems, Inc. Anticipates Fleet Electric Motorcycle Sales Growth
    19:45
    CGS Named 2019 Stevie® Gold Award Winner

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    25 February 2019 20:35:42
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-25 21:35:42 - 2019-02-25 20:35:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY