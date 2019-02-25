Codexis Names Laurie Heilmann Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces the appointment of Laurie Heilmann to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. Heilmann brings to Codexis more than 30 years of leadership experience across the life sciences industry, and a proven track record of transformative strategies resulting in increased revenue growth, profitability and global brand awareness.

Heilmann, reporting to CEO John Nicols, will be responsible for developing the strategies and overseeing the company’s execution to grow global revenues, expand and deepen customer reach, and penetrate a widening set of industrial markets. The company’s global business development and marketing team will report to her.

“Laurie is a highly focused, results-driven executive whose extensive experience in developing global strategies and executing on marketing objectives make her an excellent addition to Codexis as we grow our business within the pharmaceutical, food ingredients and molecular diagnostics industries, and expand into additional markets,” said Nicols. “Among her many accomplishments are expertise in building sales and marketing infrastructure, energizing and mobilizing organizational talent, and consistently exceeding annual sales goals by capitalizing on commercialization opportunities. We look forward to calling upon her vision, leadership skills and industry contacts to drive revenue growth and increase our global brand awareness. We are delighted to welcome Laurie to Codexis.”

Heilmann most recently was President of Global Life Sciences and Diagnostics at Crown Bioscience, following that firm’s acquisition in early 2018. She created and implemented business development strategies to grow the firm’s artificial intelligence data platform, and biomarker diagnostics products and services businesses. Prior to the acquisition, Heilmann served as Chief Business Officer and as Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Business Development and Marketing at Crown Bioscience. She was instrumental in transforming the global sales and marketing team, driving revenue growth and enhancing the company’s global brand recognition. Prior positions include serving as Executive Director, Healthcare Practice at Strong-Bridge Consulting, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Image Metrix-American College of Radiology, and Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Ockham Development Group. Earlier in her career, she served for 25 years in various sales, sales management and business development roles all focused on innovative technology in the life sciences industry.

“This is an exciting time to join Codexis and help accelerate and build upon the company’s already established growth and market positions,” said Heilmann. “I look forward to developing strategies that capitalize on the wealth of opportunities enabled by the proprietary CodeEvolver® protein engineering technology in global markets that can benefit from Codexis’ performance protein engineering capabilities.”

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 9, 2018, including under the caption “Risk Factors” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Codexis Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com