25/02/2019 12:00:00

Codexis Names Laurie Heilmann Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces the appointment of Laurie Heilmann to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing. Heilmann brings to Codexis more than 30 years of leadership experience across the life sciences industry, and a proven track record of transformative strategies resulting in increased revenue growth, profitability and global brand awareness.

Heilmann, reporting to CEO John Nicols, will be responsible for developing the strategies and overseeing the company’s execution to grow global revenues, expand and deepen customer reach, and penetrate a widening set of industrial markets.  The company’s global business development and marketing team will report to her.

“Laurie is a highly focused, results-driven executive whose extensive experience in developing global strategies and executing on marketing objectives make her an excellent addition to Codexis as we grow our business within the pharmaceutical, food ingredients and molecular diagnostics industries, and expand into additional markets,” said Nicols. “Among her many accomplishments are expertise in building sales and marketing infrastructure, energizing and mobilizing organizational talent, and consistently exceeding annual sales goals by capitalizing on commercialization opportunities. We look forward to calling upon her vision, leadership skills and industry contacts to drive revenue growth and increase our global brand awareness. We are delighted to welcome Laurie to Codexis.”

Heilmann most recently was President of Global Life Sciences and Diagnostics at Crown Bioscience, following that firm’s acquisition in early 2018. She created and implemented business development strategies to grow the firm’s artificial intelligence data platform, and biomarker diagnostics products and services businesses. Prior to the acquisition, Heilmann served as Chief Business Officer and as Senior Vice President, Global Strategy, Business Development and Marketing at Crown Bioscience. She was instrumental in transforming the global sales and marketing team, driving revenue growth and enhancing the company’s global brand recognition. Prior positions include serving as Executive Director, Healthcare Practice at Strong-Bridge Consulting, Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development for Image Metrix-American College of Radiology, and Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Ockham Development Group. Earlier in her career, she served for 25 years in various sales, sales management and business development roles all focused on innovative technology in the life sciences industry.

“This is an exciting time to join Codexis and help accelerate and build upon the company’s already established growth and market positions,” said Heilmann. “I look forward to developing strategies that capitalize on the wealth of opportunities enabled by the proprietary CodeEvolver® protein engineering technology in global markets that can benefit from Codexis’ performance protein engineering capabilities.”

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2018 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed November 9, 2018, including under the caption “Risk Factors” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Codexis Contact: 

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain, 310-691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

logo.jpg

Related content
19 Feb - 
Codexis to Hold 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Confe..
14 Feb - 
Codexis Announces Nestlé Health Science Exercises Optio..
06 Feb - 
Codexis Announces Enzyme Supply Agreement with KYORIN P..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 CDXS
Codexis Names Laurie Heilmann Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing
19 Feb CDXS
Codexis to Hold 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call on February 26
14 Feb CDXS
Codexis Announces Nestlé Health Science Exercises Option for Exclusive Global License to CDX-6114 for the Management of Phenylketonuria
06 Feb CDXS
Codexis Announces Enzyme Supply Agreement with KYORIN Pharmaceutical for Overactive Bladder Drug Sold in Japan
04 Feb CDXS
Codexis Secures Multi-Year Technology Upgrade Package for its CodeEvolver Protein Engineering Platform License with Merck
28 Nov COST
Report: Developing Opportunities within Costco Wholesale, Pepsico, Northern Oil and Gas, Codexis, Sangamo Therapeutics, and BRF S.A. — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
08 Nov CDXS
Codexis Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
08 Nov CDXS
Codexis Announces Results of Phase 1a Clinical Trial with CDX-6114
07 Nov CDXS
Codexis to Present at Two Investment Conferences in November
01 Nov CDXS
Codexis to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on November 8

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
2
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
3
Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance
4
Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP

Related stock quotes

Codexis Inc 21,87 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

12:20
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TrueCar, Wayfair, United Technologies, Titan International, Chico's FAS, and Canadian Pacific Railway — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:10
First Majestic Announces High-Grade Drill Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project; Permitting Status Update
12:05
Dorman Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results, Issues Fiscal 2019 Guidance
12:01
Nokia joins Facebook's Express Wi-Fi Technology Partner program to build better Wi-Fi networks
12:00
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of ContraFect Corporation Investors (CFRX)
12:00
LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Conferences
12:00
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Webster Financial Corporation Investors (WBS)
12:00
ALPHA ENERGY, INC. entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Visionary Resources, LLC. The Agreement is to acquire oil and gas assets in the Texas Panhandle in the Battlewagon Project.
12:00
Codexis Names Laurie Heilmann Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 February 2019 12:40:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-25 13:40:15 - 2019-02-25 12:40:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY