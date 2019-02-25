25/02/2019 15:17:44

CyberFuels first branded station to open in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions (ECSL) Pink Sheets OTC is pleased to announce that its subsidiary CyberFuels Inc. has entered in to a partnership with Atlantic Gas Partners to brand and operate the first “CyberFuels" branded station in the US.

The inaugural CyberFuels station is located in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida at 1910 south Atlantic Ave.

This first station has been completely outfitted with the CyberFuels (tm) new colorful and unique company marketing brand.  Atlantic Gas Partners expects the station will be open for business the week of February 25, 2019.

The station has a complete convenience food mart and expects to operate from 6 am to 11 pm 7 days per week. The new CyberFuel’s station will feature fuels unique to the CyberFuels(tm) brand and all have enhanced performance characteristics provided by the company’s patented Dynamo(tm) branded additives. 

About CyberFuels™:  CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended regular and synthetic alcohol enhanced fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and alcohol blended fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel CetaneBooster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor

:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

Contact: 

Bill Robertson

Ph. No. 604 837 3835

