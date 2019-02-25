Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TrueCar, Wayfair, United Technologies, Titan International, Chico's FAS, and Canadian Pacific Railway — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE), Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI), Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

TRUECAR, INC. (TRUE) REPORT OVERVIEW

TrueCar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TrueCar reported revenue of $93.59MM vs $82.44MM (up 13.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TrueCar reported revenue of $323.15MM vs $277.51MM (up 16.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.35 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.17 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

WAYFAIR INC. (W) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wayfair's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Wayfair reported revenue of $1,705.65MM vs $1,198.20MM (up 42.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.69 vs -$0.88. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Wayfair reported revenue of $4,720.90MM vs $3,380.36MM (up 39.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.81 vs -$2.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$6.13 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2020.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTX) REPORT OVERVIEW

United Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, United Technologies reported revenue of $18,044.00MM vs $15,680.00MM (up 15.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.49 (up 61.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, United Technologies reported revenue of $66,501.00MM vs $59,837.00MM (up 11.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.58 vs $5.76 (up 14.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 7 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.51. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.77. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.67 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

TITAN INTERNATIONAL, INC. (TWI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Titan International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Titan International reported revenue of $384.72MM vs $370.99MM (up 3.70%) and basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.22. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Titan International reported revenue of $1,468.92MM vs $1,265.50MM (up 16.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.12 vs -$0.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.58 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

CHICO'S FAS, INC. (CHS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chico's FAS's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Chico's FAS reported revenue of $499.88MM vs $532.29MM (down 6.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs $0.13 (down 61.54%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Chico's FAS reported revenue of $2,282.38MM vs $2,476.41MM (down 7.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.69 (up 14.49%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.23 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED (CP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Canadian Pacific Railway's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Canadian Pacific Railway reported revenue of $1,520.67MM vs $1,350.14MM (up 12.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.92 vs $5.27 (down 44.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Canadian Pacific Railway reported revenue of $5,644.29MM vs $5,055.76MM (up 11.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $10.53 vs $12.72 (down 17.21%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 17th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $13.85 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

