25/02/2019 20:30:00

Domopalooza 2019 Welcomes Judd Apatow to the Mainstage

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that filmmaker/comedian Judd Apatow will keynote at Domopalooza 2019. As one of the most sought-after storytellers and producers in comedy, Apatow has been closely associated with many of the biggest films and television shows The Big Sick and Talledega Nights, and on the television side, HBO’s Crashing and Girls, and NBC’s classic, Freaks and Geeks and many more. The 2018 Netflix stand-up special, “Judd Apatow: The Return,” marked Apatow’s literal return to his roots as a stand-up comedian which is how he started in the business.

“Great data-driven business management leverages engaging storytelling to help people understand what the data is trying to covey, and Judd Apatow has been crafting movie and television hits that connect, engage and entertain audiences over the last decade and a half,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “We’re excited to welcome Judd to this year’s Domopalooza mainstage, and to learn his lessons on how to engage audiences through the ways we tell stories.”

Several Domopalooza keynote speakers and entertainers have been announced including former U.S. government and Microsoft CIO Tony Scott, Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees, President and CEO of Save the Children Carolyn Miles and legendary R&B group Boyz II Men. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainers will be shared soon.

In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

Domopalooza will be held March 19-22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. 

For more information and to register, visit Domopalooza’s event page.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo and Domopalooza are registered trademarks of Domo, Inc.

Contact:

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com

Domo Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
34
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
19 Feb
FING-B
Fingerprints Announces Biometric Software Platform for Payments Payment card, wearable, token and..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
2
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Cameron Randolph Joins Blockchain Identity start-up Vouch as Chief Strategy Officer
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages STMP Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

20:40
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of Executive Officers
20:33
Atlas Network Names Matt Warner President
20:32
Key Financial’s Patti Brennan Ranks #3 in State by Forbes
20:30
Domopalooza 2019 Welcomes Judd Apatow to the Mainstage
20:23
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, SOGO, W and MU
20:23
AKF Presents Donation to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
20:16
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, IMMU, PRGO and DXC
20:16
Associa’s John Krueger Appointed to Community Associations Institute Government and Public Affairs Committee
20:15
AFFCU LAUNCHES AMERICA SAVES CLUB ACCOUNT FOR AMERICA/MILITARY SAVES WEEK

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 February 2019 21:06:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-25 22:06:47 - 2019-02-25 21:06:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY