Domopalooza 2019 Welcomes Judd Apatow to the Mainstage

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that filmmaker/comedian Judd Apatow will keynote at Domopalooza 2019. As one of the most sought-after storytellers and producers in comedy, Apatow has been closely associated with many of the biggest films and television shows The Big Sick and Talledega Nights, and on the television side, HBO’s Crashing and Girls, and NBC’s classic, Freaks and Geeks and many more. The 2018 Netflix stand-up special, “Judd Apatow: The Return,” marked Apatow’s literal return to his roots as a stand-up comedian which is how he started in the business.

“Great data-driven business management leverages engaging storytelling to help people understand what the data is trying to covey, and Judd Apatow has been crafting movie and television hits that connect, engage and entertain audiences over the last decade and a half,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “We’re excited to welcome Judd to this year’s Domopalooza mainstage, and to learn his lessons on how to engage audiences through the ways we tell stories.”

Several Domopalooza keynote speakers and entertainers have been announced including former U.S. government and Microsoft CIO Tony Scott, Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees, President and CEO of Save the Children Carolyn Miles and legendary R&B group Boyz II Men. Additional mainstage speakers and entertainers will be shared soon.

In its fifth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo’s fast-growing community of users from some of the world’s most progressive organizations and recognizable brands around the globe. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They’ll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect their people, data and systems, and empower them through all stages of their digital transformation journey.

Domopalooza will be held March 19-22, 2019, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

For more information and to register, visit Domopalooza’s event page .

