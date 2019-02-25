First Majestic Announces High-Grade Drill Results from 2018 Exploration Program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold Project; Permitting Status Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the results from its 2018 exploration program at the Ermitaño Silver/Gold project located four kilometres south of the producing Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine in Sonora, Mexico. The initial discovery hole (EW16-04) was previously announced on January 17, 2017 which intersected 997 AgEq grams per tonnes (“g/t”) over 18.0 metres (11.4 g/t gold and 86 g/t silver). At the end of 2018, a total of 50 drill holes had been completed on the property. The 2018 exploration program totalled 17,447 metres in 40 drill holes consisting of nine infill holes designed to increase the confidence and size of the resource and 31 step out holes to target areas to the West and East of the known mineralization.

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

Drill Hole 18-35 – 30.1 metres grading 293 AgEq g/t (3.0 g/t gold and 53 g/t silver)

Drill Hole 18-36 – 11.2 metres grading 1,019 AgEq g/t (11.1 g/t gold and 128 g/t silver)

Drill Hole 18-39 – 17.6 metres grading 654 AgEq g/t (6.3 g/t gold and 149 g/t silver)

Drill Hole 18-47 – 28.3 metres grading 403 AgEq g/t (3.9 g/t gold and 95 g/t silver)

Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic stated: “The drilling results announced today from our Ermitaño project are extremely encouraging as it continues to show the potential to build high quality resources in close proximity to our producing Santa Elena operation. The environmental permitting process is in the final stage with an expected positive decision in the coming weeks ahead. Pending project approval, Ermitaño will add several years of mine life at Santa Elena and will displace the reprocessing of the old heap-leach ore pad with fresh ore containing higher grades that are not subject to the Sandstorm streaming agreement.”

PERMITTING STATUS

In early February, technical personnel from SEMARNAT visited the Ermitaño site in connection with the submission of the Company's Unified Technical Document ("DTU") for Exploitation. The DTU permit is the final federal requirement that includes authorizations for environmental impact and land-use change needed prior to the commencement any construction and mining activities. The Company anticipates receiving permission from the federal agency in March.

SUMMARY OF COMPOSITES

Hole ID From To Length (m) Estimated True Length (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Ag Eq g/t EW-16-03 199.6 202.1 2.5 1.9 37 5.3 463 EW-16-04 224.5 242.5 18.0 14.5 86 11.4 997 including 228.1 229.5 1.4 83 16.6 1,407 233.1 233.8 0.7 634 39.7 3,808 233.8 234.3 0.5 97 19.5 1,658 234.3 235.5 1.1 154 40.1 3,364 235.5 236.4 0.9 129 31.9 2,678 237.6 240.1 2.5 60 14.7 1,232 EW-16-05 126.4 152.6 26.2 20.7 52 4.2 390 including 134.9 136.3 1.3 92 13.9 1,207 136.3 137.4 1.1 165 11.1 1,053 EW-16-06 271.3 301.6 30.3 19.8 201 4.1 528 including 271.3 272.5 1.2 312 11.2 1,204 272.9 273.5 0.6 534 10.9 1,404 273.5 273.9 0.4 643 9.6 1,410 274.4 274.8 0.4 1517 5.5 1,955 274.8 275.6 0.8 1408 24.9 3,403 275.6 276.9 1.3 1128 18.4 2,602 276.9 277.7 0.8 654 16.3 1,956 EW-16-08 350.7 371.5 20.9 16.5 40 2.2 214 EW-17-09 268.5 280.7 12.2 9.8 77 3.6 367 including 271.3 271.8 0.5 76 12.9 1,109 EW-17-10 147.4 152.9 5.4 4.0 65 4.8 450 EW-18-19 669.0 670.9 1.9 1.5 78 1.7 217 EW-18-27 708.1 709.1 1.0 0.9 29 1.0 111 EW-18-33 237.2 255.5 18.3 14.5 28 2.9 261 EW-18-34 273.5 287.1 13.6 9.4 53 3.4 327 including 275.4 276.3 0.9 72 13.6 1,160 EW-18-35 148.0 188.3 40.3 30.1 53 3.0 293 including 163.6 164.1 0.5 139 19.4 1,691 165.4 166.1 0.7 118 18.7 1,614 EW-18-36 292.3 311.0 18.7 11.2 128 11.1 1,019 including 299.3 300.4 1.1 307 19.8 1,891 300.4 301.7 1.3 567 70.8 6,231 301.7 303.0 1.3 122 20.1 1,730 303.0 304.4 1.4 326 32.0 2,886 EW-18-37 185.5 192.0 6.4 4.0 54 3.2 309 EW-18-38 182.6 185.3 2.8 2.2 48 5.8 510 EW-18-39 265.4 294.1 28.7 17.6 149 6.3 654 including 265.4 266.0 0.6 520 17.0 1,879 268.8 270.0 1.2 369 20.1 1,980 272.0 273.0 1.0 387 8.6 1,074 283.0 284.0 1.0 149 15.5 1,392 286.0 287.0 1.0 180 10.4 1,010 289.0 290.2 1.2 192 14.4 1,342 EW-18-40 294.7 307.4 12.8 10.3 21 1.3 126 EW-18-41 166.3 172.9 6.5 4.5 78 9.6 849 including 167.7 168.5 0.8 83 14.6 1,250 169.3 170.3 0.9 133 39.4 3,281 EW-18-43 347.2 356.3 9.1 5.9 26 1.2 125 EW-18-44 199.1 229.5 30.4 16.8 39 2.6 251 EW-18-45 189.5 215.1 25.6 15.4 77 2.5 274 including 214.1 215.1 1.0 85 17.2 1,457 EW-18-46 74.6 99.3 24.7 20.5 41 3.7 341 including 90.2 91.1 0.9 95 13.0 1,136 93.3 94.0 0.8 149 27.3 2,334 EW-18-47 296.2 343.7 47.5 28.3 95 3.9 403 including 304.6 305.7 1.1 434 21.1 2,125 313.5 314.9 1.4 184 10.4 1,019 318.0 320.1 2.1 160 11.8 1,100 EW-18-48 260.5 264.6 4.1 3.5 59 6.3 561 EW-18-49 307.1 322.5 15.4 11.1 60 2.3 244 EW-18-50 243.5 263.4 19.9 17.8 57 3.9 366 including 260.2 261.4 1.2 74 12.2 1,043

Note: Holes EW16-01 to EW16-04 were announced on January 17, 2017 (see press release at https://www.firstmajestic.com/news/2017/index.php?content_id=312 ). Holes EW16-06 and EW 17-09 were announced on January 9, 2018 (see press release at https://www.firstmajestic.com/news/index.php?content_id=340 ). Gold equivalent (“Gold-Equiv”) is calculated using a gold to silver ratio of 1:80.

After detailed geological logging, all drill core samples were split on site by diamond saw. One half of the core was submitted to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories at the laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and to SGS Laboratories at the laboratories in Durango and Hermosillo, Mexico. The remaining half core is retained on-site for verification and reference purposes.

ERMITAÑO VEIN

SYSTEM

Low sulphidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization is hosted in the steep dipping Ermitaño and Ermitaño Splay structures. The structures host green and white massive, banded, and bladed and stockwork quartz, calcite, and adularia. The veins are commonly brecciated and are associated with argillic alteration. Sulphide and iron oxide after sulphide and pyrolusite occur locally. The bulk of Inferred mineralization disclosed in 2018 is hosted in the Ermitaño Splay. Drilling of the Ermitaño Splay has delineated an east-west striking structure approximately 500 metres long, 400 metres down dip, with mineralized true thicknesses ranging from 0.9 to 30.0 metres, averaging 11.0 metres. Mineralization in the Splay remains open up-dip and down-dip to the west. The Ermitaño Splay separates from the Ermitaño structure which is delineated by drilling over an approximate 1,000 metre southwest strike length and 400 metre dip length. Mineralized true thicknesses range from 0.8 to 11.0 metres, averaging 4.0 metres.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21927b64-32ea-447e-aa1e-0c7d39deed35

Figure 1: Oblique view of Ermitaño and Ermitaño Splay

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/885a7dfa-61e6-443b-ab74-eabfeace9267

Figure 2: Plan view of Ermitaño and Ermitaño Splay

2019 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The 2019 exploration program will consist of approximately 16,000 metres in 75 planned drill holes. In the first half of 2019, the Company will explore the Ermitaño Splay at shallow elevations with the objective to investigate the continuity of mineralization at low depths and to evaluate the feasibility of open pit extraction. If feasibility is confirmed, this could provide a faster way to process ore from this area.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89583387-f02a-4dc9-b49f-4dd1203a86c2

Figure 3: Ermitaño Splay Grade x Thinkness Long Section

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Vice President Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "qualified person" as such term is defined under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine, the San Martin Silver Mine, the La Parrilla Silver Mine and the Del Toro Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 14.2 to 15.8 million silver ounces or 24.7 to 27.5 million silver equivalent ounces in 2019.

