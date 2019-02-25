Haxiot Launches LPWA Edge Computing for Industrial Gateway Vendors

DALLAS and FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haxiot, an industry leader in end-to-end LoRaWAN™-based IoT solutions, announced today the release of its new edge computing solution that enables seamless integrations with industrial gateway vendors such as Technologic Systems to provide connectivity, device management, data transformation of Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) wireless technology.

“As an end-to-end LoRaWAN™ solution provider, our mission is to simplify the deployment and operation of Enterprise IoT solutions at scale,” says Nik Kitson, CEO of Haxiot. “Our new Edge Computing capability, which enables a wide range of industrial gateway vendors such as Technologic Systems , brings the unique capabilities of our X-ON platform to more enterprise customers in need of distributed intelligent edge applications for mission critical use cases."

Enterprises are increasingly turning to efficient edge technology to power new IoT infrastructure initiatives. IDC estimates that by 2020, the spend on edge infrastructure will reach up to 18% of the total IoT infrastructure spend.

“The ability to have real-time edge IoT in a LPWA network is a game changer for our industrial and Enterprise customers," says Eliza Schaub, Director at Technologic Systems. “We can now enable a wide range of secure, IoT connectivity solutions that leverage our gateway products combined with the Haxiot X-ON Cloud."

At the hardware level, IIoT customers can now combine Technologic Systems single board computer, the TS-7553-V2, with the Haxiot X-ON Cloud to manage LoRaWAN-based Internet of Things networks.

This versatile embedded single board computer hits on all the main points for a low power, cost effective, Internet-of-Things (IoT) capable, and ready-to-deploy OEM board with an emphasis on data integrity. As more customers move their Enterprise IoT solution to LPWA networks, this integration becomes more critical.

About Haxiot

Haxiot is the industry leader in hybrid device-to-cloud & edge solutions for enterprise & industrial IoT. The Haxiot X-ON platform provides rich IoT data and value-added services on edge gateways and cloud, enabling real-time process control & predictive maintenance. Haxiot’s solution is proven to enable enterprise customers with faster time to market, low integration cost & positive ROI for IoT data. Haxiot is headquartered in Dallas, TX with distributors in China, North America & LATAM markets. For more information, please visit www.haxiot.com.

