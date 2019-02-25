25/02/2019 22:42:03

INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) from August 1, 2018 through January 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Akorn investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Akorn class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1497.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) Form 483—which  contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May 2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and (5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 22, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1497.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

