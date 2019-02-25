Listing of bond loan issued by Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds (110/19)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Atrium Ljungberg AB (publ) with effect from 2019-02-26. Last day of trading is set to 2024-02-14. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050