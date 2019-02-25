LogicBio Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC), a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases, today announced it will present at each of the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

8 th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference: a corporate overview will be presented on Friday, March 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York, NY.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: a corporate overview will be presented on Thursday, March 14 at 10:45 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

31st Annual ROTH Conference: Fred Chereau, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 18 at 9:00 a.m. PT in Orange County, CA.

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section of LogicBio’s website. A replay of each presentation will become available approximately one hour after the event and will be archived for 30 days.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a genome editing company focused on developing medicines to durably treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs using, GeneRide™, its proprietary technology platform. GeneRide™ enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene in a nuclease-free and promoterless approach by relying on the native process of homologous recombination to drive lifelong expression. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., LogicBio is committed to developing medicines that will transform the lives of pediatric patients and their families.

