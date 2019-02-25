25/02/2019 18:00:00

National General Holdings Corp. Announces Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) today announced that its Board of Directors approved quarterly dividends on the company's common and preferred stock as follows:

  • A cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.04 per share.

  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, in the amount of $0.46875 per share.

  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share).

  • A cash dividend on the company's 7.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $18.75 per share (equivalent to $0.46875 per Depositary Share).

The dividends on the company’s common and preferred stock will be payable on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2019. 

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, supplemental health, and other niche insurance products.

Investor Contact

Christine Worley

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: 212-380-9462

Email: Christine.Worley@NGIC.com

National General Holdings Corp. logo

