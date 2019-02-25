25/02/2019 08:42:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share

Base

Invesco 22.02.2019 HDLVEMN IE00BYYXBF44 1,103,510 USD 33,815,660 30.64373

FTSE

Emerging

Markets

High

Dividend

Low

Volatility

UCITS ETF

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
27
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. - HIIQ
2
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
3
Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
4
Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Latest news

08:54
Monthly Fact Sheet
08:43
Termination of cash fixed income membership on Nasdaq Nordic: ABG Sundal Collier ASA
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:42
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
25 February 2019 09:19:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-25 10:19:20 - 2019-02-25 09:19:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY