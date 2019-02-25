Nextech to Showcase Integrated Solutions and Enhanced Services at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems , a leading healthcare technology provider for specialty physician practices, will showcase NexCloud, a cloud-based, dermatology-specific electronic medical record (EMR), practice management (PM) system and revenue cycle management (RCM) solution, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting . Nextech is the only recognized Gold EMR vendor by AAD’s Data Derm™ and will demonstrate its integrated platform in booth #1823 at the show, taking place in Washington D.C. on March 1-5.

“We’re proud to be recognized as the only Data Derm™ Gold EMR vendor by AAD,” Nextech’s president and CEO, Mike Scarbrough said. “Providing dermatologists with the leading technology allows them to spend less time worrying and more time focused on providing excellent patient care. As our solutions and services continue to evolve, so does our commitment to fulfilling our practices’ unique needs.

Attendees can experience a demonstration of the award-winning technology at booth #1823, including features like:

E-prescribing functionality, which allows users to easily draft or renew prescriptions, increasing patient safety by tracking medication use and any allergic reactions that occur all on one screen for seamless prescription transition.

Nextech’s iPad 2.0 App, which provides specialty physicians secure and HIPAA compliant access to their charts, as well as the freedom to move office to office charting and treating patients simultaneously.

Digital payments solutions, which offer more accessible opportunities for patients to securely pay bills and practices to receive payments quickly to improve profitability.

Nextech will also offer their Professional Consulting services at the conference for fast, expert-level advice on best practices for your organization. These services are available for practices interested in receiving personalized, hands-on help with items including charting, billing and optimizing workflows.

The American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting will take place March 1-5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Attendees can experience Nextech’s award-winning EMR, PM and RCM technology solutions specifically developed for dermatologists in booth #1823. Booth visitors can also enter to win an Amazon Fire TV Cube and learn more about Professional Consulting services to further improve their practice.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

