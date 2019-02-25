PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer

LITTLE RIVER, S.C., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL), through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp), a leader in environmentally safe, non-toxic, antimicrobial solutions announced today it has sold and is currently installing a large volume C-104 Hydrolyte® System to an existing customer, H2S Safe Treat, Inc. of Ada, OK (H2S). H2S requested and has agreed to an option to purchase four more C-104 Systems at the agreed pricing schedule on or before September 15, 2019. H2S currently operates a lower volume C-102 system purchased in July 2018 for the generation of fluids used in its proprietary treatment process which removes environmentally and commercially harmful Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) from crude oil and natural gas. H2S is expanding the beta field-testing of its proven treatment and decontamination processes as it moves toward commercial scale operations.

Aaron Vogt, CEO of H2S, stated, “We are very pleased with the performance of the PCT equipment and systems in our initial Beta field tests. Those tests are being expanded from single to multiple well and subsequently to multiple field operations. The reliability, technical support and ease of operation of PCT systems convinced us to name PCT as our systems supplier for the expanded field-testing program and commercial roll-out. This is why we have agreed to option the purchase of 4 additional systems to provide the increasing volume of fluids we will require over the coming months.”

Gary Grieco, Chairman & President of PCT Ltd, noted that, “if the purchase options are exercised by H2S, it will increase our sales of Large Volume Systems from $60,00 to over $180,000 for the current year”. PCT’s Large Volume Hydrolyte® Systems are now being used to remediate infection and contamination problems in both the Agricultural and Oil & Gas markets. The ability to produce thousands of gallons per day, per system, allows the Hydrolyte® fluid solutions to be used to treat existing oil or gas wells to reduce hydrogen sulfide in “sour wells,” to reduce maintenance problems, and to disinfect fracking water used in hydraulic fracturing.

About PCT LTD

PCT LTD

(“PCTL”) focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, “PCTL” aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp’s primary business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte®, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. The Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte® unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation.

PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte® Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte® equipment. The Hydrolyte® Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets which PCT is now entering.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: any implied or perceived benefits resulting from the sale of new equipment to an existing oil& gas industry customer, the continued positive results relating to the installation of large volume and/or Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems in hospitals; the results of any manufacturers’ representative and/or license agreements, actual sales revenue to be derived from agreements; PCT LTD's and its subsidiary’s business prospects; PCT LTD’s ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCT LTD to execute its business plan or list its common stock on a national stock exchange; benefits of the Annihilyzer® Infection Control Systems, Hydrolyte® generators and fluids; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCT LTD makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the United States Securities Exchange Commission. PCT LTD undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

