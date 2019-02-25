25/02/2019 15:23:12

Scientist Dr. Asa Bradman to be honored by The Organic Center

Washington D.C., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Organic Center will recognize environmental health scientist Dr. Asa Bradman with its Award of Excellence at the organization’s annual benefit dinner March 6 in Anaheim, California.  

Dr. Bradman, who co-founded the Center for Environmental Research and Children’s Health (CERCH) at the University of California at Berkeley, helps direct exposure and health studies as part of the Center for the Health Assessment of Mothers and Children of Salinas (CHAMACOS) partnership in the Salinas Valley in California. CHAMACOS is the longest running longitudinal birth cohort study of pesticides and other environmental exposures among children in an agricultural community. CHAMACOS means “small children” in Mexican Spanish, which reflects the population served.

Dr. Bradman has co-authored some of the most important work on the impacts of pesticides on the health of pregnant women and children in agricultural communities, with several studies showing links between higher organophosphate pesticide exposure during pregnancy and poorer neurodevelopment in children.

“The Organic Center has developed a community of scientists committed to advancing organic and sustainable agriculture, and there is no one who is more dedicated and working more intensively toward this goal than Dr. Bradman, “said Dr. Jessica Shade, Director of Scientific Programs for The Organic Center, in announcing the award selection.   Most recently, results from a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Environmental Research showed that switching from a conventional to an organic diet for about a week reduces levels of pesticides in both children and adults. This study tested for a broader range of pesticides than earlier studies, including neonicotinoids. Researchers tested 158 urine samples from four families across the U.S. who consumed a conventional diet for six days, and then an organic diet for the next six days. After the organic diet intervention, there was a significant reduction in 13 of the 14 detected pesticides and pesticide metabolite compounds. This study confirms other studies showing that diet is an important route of exposure for people living outside agricultural communities.

Dr. Bradman is renowned in the organic sector. He holds the scientist seat on The Organic Center’s Board of Trustees and is an Environmental Protection and Resource Conservation Representative on the National Organic Standards Board. He also leads an initiative to improve environmental health in California childcare facilities, and was a recipient of the IPM Innovators award from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation and the Children’s Environmental Health Excellence Award from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency. He participates in extensive community outreach and education, and interfaces with other scientists, state and federal agencies, policymakers, and industry. He participates on several advisory bodies and is a past member (2007-2016) and chair of the Scientific Guidance Panel for the California Environmental Biomonitoring Program to which he was originally appointed by then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I am honored to receive this award from The Organic Center, which is firmly committed to serving the organic community. Their research, ranging from projects examining fertilizer use and food safety, pollinator health, citrus greening, and soil carbon sequestration, to name just a few, reflect the breadth and depth of their capacity to bring light to key challenges in the organic sector, and also help set future priorities for new funding under the 2018 Farm Bill,” said Bradman.  

Dinner a can’t miss event

Dr. Bradman will receive the award at The Center’s Benefit Dinner on the evening of March 6 at the Anaheim Marriott Hotel.   

The Organic Center’s 16th Annual Benefit Dinner is the biggest all-organic dinner and premier executive-level networking event at Natural Products Expo West. Hundreds of organic visionaries, activists and businesses will come together to enjoy an all-organic feast, created by Chef Megan Mitchell, and raise money to support the latest science on the environmental and health benefits of organic food and farming.   

The keynote speaker this year is entrepreneur and organic food advocate Shannon Allen. Shannon, wife of two-time NBA champion Ray Allen, is the creator and owner of the thriving all-organic fast-food restaurant chain grown™.  

A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase. For more information about the work of The Organic Center, visit its website .

 

The Organic Center’s mission is to convene credible, evidence-based science on the health and environmental benefits of organic food and farming, and to communicate the findings to the public. The Center is an independent non-profit 501(c)(3) research and education organization operating under the administrative auspices of the Organic Trade Association. 

Attachment

  • asa-bradman

    • Maggie McNeil

    The Organic Center

    (202) 403-8514

    mmcneil@organic-center.org

    Dr. Asa Bradman

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    24 Feb
    DANSKE
    Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
    32
    21 Feb
    VELO
    Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
    23
    21 Feb
    CHEMM
    Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
    19
    19 Feb
    FING-B
    Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
    18
    19 Feb
    VELO
    Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
    17
    24 Feb
    DANSKE
    Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
    15
    19 Feb
    VELO
    Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
    15
    22 Feb
    VWS
    VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
    13
    21 Feb
    GOMX
    Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
    13
    19 Feb
    FING-B
    Fingerprints Announces Biometric Software Platform for Payments Payment card, wearable, token and..
    13

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
    2
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
    3
    Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results; Reports Strong Performance From Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio; Releases 2019 Earnings Guidance
    4
    Atlas Air Confirms Family Assistance Established in Flight 3591 Accident
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Uxin, Avon, Bristow, and Molson Coors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

    Latest news

    15:30
    Rafina Innovations Develops a Prototype Named Flexi Cuff for Deep Vein Thrombosis Patients
    15:30
    Hemp, Inc. Applauds Arizona Legislative Drive to Push Up Industrial Hemp Licensing Date to June 2019 as Veteran Village Kins Community Builds Out Infrastructure
    15:25
    ENGLOBAL ANNOUNCES NEW DENVER OFFICE LOCATION
    15:24
    Directors Dealing
    15:23
    Scientist Dr. Asa Bradman to be honored by The Organic Center
    15:22
    Haxiot Launches LPWA Edge Computing for Industrial Gateway Vendors
    15:20
    PRA Health Sciences and CISCRP Collaborate to Provide Clinical Trial Results Summaries to Patients and the Public
    15:17
    CyberFuels first branded station to open in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    25 February 2019 15:46:13
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-25 16:46:13 - 2019-02-25 15:46:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY