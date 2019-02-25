Termination of cash fixed income membership on Nasdaq Nordic: ABG Sundal Collier ASA

Nasdaq has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash fixed income memberships of ABG Sundal Collier ASA in Stockholm and Helsinki. The memberships will expire as of Feb 28, 2019 ABG Sundal Collier ASA has traded with member ID ABC in the Genium INET Trading System. Member: ABG Sundal Collier ASA Genium INET ID: ABC Last day of trading: Feb 28, 2019