UPDATE -- Sophos to Offer Customers Smarter Mobile Device Management with Microsoft Intune Integration

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced the integration of Sophos Mobile Security with Microsoft Intune. The integration will enable Microsoft Intune customers, running Sophos Mobile Security 9.0, to configure access controls fed by the latest mobile device threat information, enabling employees to work and access data securely from any device or location while maintaining corporate compliance.

Running on Microsoft Azure, the Sophos integration will enable IT administrators to configure individual device usage policies within Microsoft Intune to enable employees to be productive and work from the devices and applications they prefer, while ensuring corporate data compliance. If an individual endpoint is compromised, Administrators will have access to detailed security insights from Sophos Mobile Security to enable them to more effectively decide when to lockdown an individual endpoint and deny access to corporate data.

“As we move towards zero trust networking, enhanced conditional access is crucial. With remote working on the increase and the knock-on effect that has on corporate data access across a variety of mobile devices, there is a growing requirement to enable user productivity without compromising data security,” commented Dan Schiappa, chief product officer at Sophos. “Understanding and managing security threats is central to this operating environment and our integration with Microsoft delivers on this requirement. By offering detailed threat insights relating to individual mobile endpoints, IT administrators can make more informed choices on whether to block a device from network access. By giving administrators that extra context, access denial can be more effectively restricted to ensure productivity is only impacted where necessary.”

“In today’s increasingly mobile environment, more granular context is becoming essential to ensure networks are less easily compromised by malware or potentially unwanted content,” said Ryan McGee, Director, Microsoft Security Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “Integrations with security solution providers like Sophos are important to us. We are excited to extend the capabilities of the Microsoft Intune solution to deliver improved security posture to our customers.”

Sophos Mobile Security runs on both Android and iOS devices and can share threat details with Microsoft to provide that extra bit of context. Conditional Access policies can now take threat detections from Sophos into consideration when deciding whether to allow access to requested resources.

Availability

Sophos Mobile Security is available now for Android and iOS. Licences can be purchased through registered Sophos partners worldwide to enable centralised configuration and the Microsoft Intune integration. Go to Sophos.com for additional information or to sign up for a free 30 day trial .

