AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings on March 12, 2019

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:﻿

DATE:  

TIME: 

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

CONFERENCE ID: 

WEBCAST LINK:

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

9:00 am ET

1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239

55506 

https://www.gowebcasting.com/9848

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

AirBoss logo.png

