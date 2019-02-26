Alta Mesa Resources and Its Officers and Directors Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Potential Violations Of Law

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Alta Mesa Resources (“Alta Mesa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal or state law.

On February 25, 2019, Alta Mesa said that it had identified "ineffective internal control over financial reporting" and expects to report non-cash impairment charges for the fourth quarter of about $3.1 billion. Following this disclosure, Alta Mesa tumbled as much as 69 percent.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Alta Mesa securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/altamesa.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP