Associa Northern California Hires Scott Hubbard as Vice President

PLEASANTON, CA, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the recent hiring of Scott Hubbard as the new branch vice president.

Mr. Hubbard has more than 14 years of community management experience in a variety of capacities including community association manager and general manager for large-scale associations in the Sacramento, California area.

As the new vice president, Mr. Hubbard will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“Scott is an industry leader, and his expertise will help Associa Northern California continue to improve our customer service initiative, client growth, and employee experience,” stated Kelly Zibell, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “With his unique skill-set, dedication, and understanding of client concerns, he will provide our communities with the tools they need to not only succeed but excel. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to integrating his vision for the branch and our clients.”

Mr. Hubbard has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations through Community Associations Institute (CAI). He is a valued member of the board of directors for the California North Chapter - CAI, serving as treasurer. He is also a member of the Legislative Support Committee (LSC) and the liaison for the California Legislative Action Committee (LAC).

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment

Scott Hubbard Headshot

Ashley Cantwell

Associa

214-272-4107

acantwell@associaonline.com