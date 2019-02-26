26/02/2019 16:25:26

Associa Northern California Hires Scott Hubbard as Vice President

PLEASANTON, CA, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California announces the recent hiring of Scott Hubbard as the new branch vice president.

Mr. Hubbard has more than 14 years of community management experience in a variety of capacities including community association manager and general manager for large-scale associations in the Sacramento, California area.

As the new vice president, Mr. Hubbard will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“Scott is an industry leader, and his expertise will help Associa Northern California continue to improve our customer service initiative, client growth, and employee experience,” stated Kelly Zibell, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “With his unique skill-set, dedication, and understanding of client concerns, he will provide our communities with the tools they need to not only succeed but excel. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to integrating his vision for the branch and our clients.”

Mr. Hubbard has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations through Community Associations Institute (CAI). He is a valued member of the board of directors for the California North Chapter - CAI, serving as treasurer.  He is also a member of the Legislative Support Committee (LSC) and the liaison for the California Legislative Action Committee (LAC).

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Scott Hubbard Headshot

Ashley Cantwell

Associa

214-272-4107

acantwell@associaonline.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
00:33
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
11:24
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
13
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
3
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Ratification of Stock Option Grant

Latest news

16:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, W, SVXY and DPLO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:40
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, MAXR, GSM and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:38
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:36
Press Conference at Supreme Court: Shackelford, Carvin to Address Media Following Supreme Court Oral Argument in Bladensburg Memorial Case
16:34
Correction:Loan and related call-option agreement
16:30
Hinds Hospice Partners with Elemeno Health to Provide Superior Patient Care
16:30
Prof. Dr. Magnus Söderberg Joins Proof Analytics as Insights & Analytics Chief
16:26
BankMobile Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 17:03:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-26 18:03:00 - 2019-02-26 17:03:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY