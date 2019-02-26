26/02/2019 21:14:56

ATI Foundation Surprises Two Champaign (Ill.) Families with Significant Donations at Local Business Event

Bolingbrook, Ill., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy and its charitable arm, ATI Foundation, hosted a Chamber of Commerce After Hours event last Thursday, February 21 in Champaign with a special ATI Foundation presentation that honored two local Champaign families. The Jones and Sorensons received donations that will help them care for their children who are battling various medical conditions that require significant treatments and specialty accommodations.

Gavin (age 7, Sanfilippo syndrome) and Wyatt Jones (age 9, Sanfilippo syndrome) are the children of Veronica and Abe Jones from Monticello, IL. The Jones family travels to Chicago with Gavin every month and with Wyatt once a year for treatments. During their trips, the family is unable to stay at Ronald McDonald House due to capacity, making each trip around $1,500 for hotels, food, parking and gas. The ATI Foundation presented a check for $3,500 to Andra Jones, who is an employee at the ATI clinic in Mahomet, IL, treating Gavin and Wyatt, to help pay for the next Chicago trips for the children’s treatment. Gavin and Wyatt were unable to attend because they were in Chicago for their treatments; however, their grandparents and great grandpa were in attendance.

Ryan (age 8, cerebral palsy) and Annie Sorensen (age 3, severe Dandy Walker malformation) have been foster children under the care of Alisa Sorensen of LeRoy, IL since birth. Alisa drives an old minivan with 240,000 miles to transport the children for treatment. The van is not adaptive for Ryan and Annie's medical chairs, so ATI Foundation donated a van in good condition with less than 10,000 miles to Alisa along with a check for $5,000 ($2,500 each for Ryan and Annie) that will help them convert van to be more adaptive to their wheelchairs, as needed.

The event was hosted at the Champaign ATI Physical Therapy clinic on 1806 N. Market St. in Champaign on Thursday evening, February 21 from 4-6 p.m.

Media inquiries and interview requests can be directed to Clifton O’Neal, Corporate Communications for ATI Physical Therapy.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments.  For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

 

Clifton O'Neal

ATI Physical Therapy

630-296-2222 x7993

clifton.oneal@atipt.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
26 Feb
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
16
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
26 Feb
VELO
  Lidt betragtninger:   JPM, Meryl Lynch, Kepler mv. startede alle deres opkøb med FDA godkendelsen...
13
25 Feb
VELO
VELOXIS - RECEPTTAL - VÆKSTER LODRET .... lige modtaget, tidlig måling på 2019... TRx og NRx stignin..
13
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Ratification of Stock Option Grant
4
Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2018 in NOK
5
KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

Latest news

23:13
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated Investors (MSTR)
23:12
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ARLO, YRIV and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
23:09
Ormat Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
23:08
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, W, AMRN and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:47
Karyopharm Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Reviewing Selinexor for the Treatment of Patients with Triple Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma
22:40
Windstream Holdings, Inc. Receives Court Approval of “First Day” Motions to Support Normal Business Operations

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 23:35:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-27 00:35:43 - 2019-02-26 23:35:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY