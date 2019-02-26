Azul Systems teams with Eurotech to provide Open Source Java on Eurotech’s Embedded Boards and Edge Computing Devices

SUNNYVALE, Calif., and EMBEDDED WORLD 2019, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul Systems, the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced a new initiative with Eurotech, a globally-recognized leader in providing end-to-end, simple, ready-to-use embedded solutions. By working together, Azul and Eurotech are able to deliver tested, certified, 100% open source builds of OpenJDK for Java developers building solutions on Eurotech’s hardware devices.

Zulu Embedded Overview

Azul Systems has been shipping Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK since 2014, with millions of instances deployed worldwide in a wide variety of embedded, OEM and IoT use cases. Zulu Embedded is available in multiple form factors and distribution types supporting x86, Arm, MIPS, PowerPC, and SPARCV9 processors. With Zulu Embedded, developers can build and run Java applications on all major Linux distributions as well as Windows, QNX, and macOS.

Eurotech Embedded Solutions Overview

Eurotech designs and delivers IoT building blocks and solutions including embedded computers, IoT gateways, IoT device middleware, IoT cloud platform software for device & embedded application management and professional services to meet the requirements of partners and customers worldwide.

Deep industry expertise and capabilities allows Eurotech to apply, combine and/or customize technologies and solutions to support OEMs, system integrators and enterprise customers so that their products and services achieve both short time to market and cost savings benefits. Its products and services excel in industrial, transportation, smart energy, smart city, healthcare, and general IoT / M2M environments.

Perspectives on the new Azul Systems initiative with Eurotech

“Adding Azul in our rich ecosystem of partners brings to our customers another technology block that help to meet their needs for smart embedded solutions,” said Giuseppe Surace, Chief Products and Marketing Officer of Eurotech. “By working closely with companies like Azul, our customers can select the right partners to deliver all the building blocks, wrapped up into a full solution, required to create embedded IoT services and applications.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Eurotech, one of the pioneers and innovation leaders in the development of the hardware and software frameworks of the IoT,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “By integrating Zulu Embedded, Eurotech and its customers have the advantages of tested, certified, multiplatform builds of OpenJDK. Zulu Embedded users have access to timely Java security updates and bug fixes, and their IP is protected by Azul’s guarantees against the risk of open source patent infringement and license contamination.”

To learn more at Embedded World, Feb 26-28 2019

Eurotech will be featuring their range of embedded boards and systems for edge computing and embedded IoT applications at Hall 3, Booth 529 throughout Embedded World at the Nuremberg Expo Center.

Azul Systems will also be attending Embedded World 2019 in Hall 4, Booth 500. The Azul Systems team will be highlighting Zulu Embedded, their Java development and runtime platform for OEMs and IoT/embedded systems. To learn more about Azul’s embedded Java offerings, visit www.azul.com/products/zulu-embedded. To download free builds of Zulu Embedded, visit www.azul.com/downloads/zulu-embedded/.

About Azul Systems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible support options, available in configurations for the enterprise, cloud, as well as custom and embedded/IoT devices. For additional information, visit https://www.azul.com.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today’s business world. Learn more about Eurotech at https://www.eurotech.com.

