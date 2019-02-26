BankMobile Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankMobile, a division of Customers Bank, and America’s largest and fastest-growing mobile-first bank, today announced that Cathy Truong Relova, Customer Success Manager, was presented with a bronze Stevie® Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Financial Services Industries category in the 13th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service on February 22, 2019.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organization stages seven of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 22 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 700 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in 93 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, 60 categories for sales and business development achievements, and categories to recognize new products and services and solution providers.

Truong Relova has been instrumental in advancing BankMobile’s customer service division within the past two and half years. In 2018 alone, she personally responded to over 10,000 incoming messages, averaging over 30 per day.

“I am delighted to have been recognized with the bronze Stevie Award in the Front-Line Customer Service Professional of the Year - Financial Services Industries category and congratulate all my fellow award winners and finalists,” stated Truong Relova. “I am honored to do work I am passionate about – helping to support our customers – at BankMobile. Its mission to financially empower millennials, the underbanked and middle-income Americans truly motivates me to help create the best banking experience for all of our customers.”

“I am very proud of Cathy’s accomplishments. This well-deserved award just punctuates what we all knew about Cathy, which is her commitment and passion to our BankMobile customers is unparalleled,” stated Paul Woods, VP Customer Experience at BankMobile. "She has a sense of urgency and makes herself available outside of traditional business hours, exceeding her job and customers’ expectations. Congratulations on this recognition, Cathy!”

“All of the Stevie Award winners should be very proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of public recognition,” said Stevie Awards President and founder, Michael Gallagher.

With 1.8 million customers, BankMobile is in the Top 15 banks in the U.S. in terms of number of consumer checking accounts serviced. BankMobile Disbursements serves more than five million students on nearly 800 campuses nationwide. The bank also provides refund management services to one in every three college students in the country.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About BankMobile

Established in 2015, BankMobile is a division of Customers Bank and America’s largest and fastest growing mobile-first bank offering checking and savings accounts and credit products. BankMobile provides an alternative banking experience to the traditional model and is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The disruptive, multi-partner distribution model, known as “Bank-as-a-Service,” created by the executive team enables BankMobile to acquire customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks. Its low-cost operating model enables it to provide low-cost banking services to low/middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the high-fee model of “traditional” banks. Today, BankMobile provides its “Bank-as-a-Service” platform to colleges and universities and currently serves nearly two million account-holders at nearly 800 campuses (covering one out of every three students in the U.S.). BankMobile is operating as the digital banking division of Customers Bank, which is a Federal Reserve regulated and FDIC-insured commercial bank. For more information, please visit: www.bankmobile.com.

About Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bank

Customers Bank is a super-community bank with almost $10 billion in assets, offering commercial and consumer banking services along the I-95 corridor from Washington, DC to Boston; and in Chicago. Commercial products include cash management; commercial and industrial loans; small business loans; SBA government-guaranteed loans; commercial and multi-family real estate loans; and financing for leasing businesses and residential developers.

Customers Bank provides consumer banking services including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; residential mortgages; and consumer loans. Additional consumer products are marketed as BankMobile, BankMobile Vibe, and Ascent.

Customers Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender. Customers Bank takes pride in delivering extremely high levels of customer service while charging comparatively very low fees; service that makes our clients say, ''Wow.''

Commercial clients enjoy Single Point of Contact service with one team to handle all banking needs. Some retail bank clients are afforded Concierge Banking® Services that brings banking to them, when and where they need it.

Customers Bank is a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with its headquarters located in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. The voting common shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships and ValueSelling Associates.

