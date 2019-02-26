26/02/2019 01:21:26

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 25, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Kraft securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Kraft lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/khc/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

