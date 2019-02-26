26/02/2019 01:16:55

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) securities between November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until April 26, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Vanda securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Vanda lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/vnda/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Related content
20 Feb - 
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate S..
20 Feb - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Arconic, Vanda ..
14 Feb - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:16 VNDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
20 Feb VNDA
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – VNDA
20 Feb VNDA
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Arconic, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Avaya, Sempra Energy, Forward Industries, and Alamo Group — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
14 Feb VNDA
ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
12 Feb VNDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)
11 Feb VNDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Feb VNDA
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
29 Jan SPWR
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for McCormick & Company, Darden Restaurants, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, SunPower, Pretium Resources, and America's Car-Mart — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
24 Oct VNDA
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Airgain, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Westlake Chemical, TransEnterix, Versum Materials, and Triumph Group — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
27 Jun EQT
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Comerica, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Healthcare, The Charles Schwab, Ares Capital, and EQT — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
4
Mascot Bidco Oy Has Received All Required Authority Approvals for its Voluntary Public Recommended Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation
5
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy

Related stock quotes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals In.. 20.64 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

02:30
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6
01:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMTA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CMTA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:21
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) and Encourages KHC Investors to Contact the Firm
01:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Encourages VNDA Investors to Contact the Firm
01:12
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) and Encourages DPLO Investors to Contact the Firm
00:52
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
00:49
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – AVEO
25 Feb
Block & Leviton LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Perrigo Company plc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 03:26:54
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-26 04:26:54 - 2019-02-26 03:26:54 - 1000 - Website: OKAY