25/02/2019 23:07:44

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ONCE Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Roche Holding AG.

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on February 25, 2019 and valued at $4.3 billion, Spark stockholders will receive $114.50 in cash for each share of Spark common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Spark and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Spark shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Spark please go to https://bespc.com/once/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13
19 Feb
FING-B
Fingerprints Announces Biometric Software Platform for Payments Payment card, wearable, token and..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
2
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
3
Spark Therapeutics Enters into Definitive Merger Agreement with Roche
4
Mascot Bidco Oy Has Received All Required Authority Approvals for its Voluntary Public Recommended Cash Tender Offer for All the Shares in Amer Sports Corporation
5
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy

Latest news

01:10
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CVS Health Corporation and Certain Officers – CVS
00:52
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of World Acceptance Corporation – WRLD
00:49
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Certain Officers – AVEO
25 Feb
Block & Leviton LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Perrigo Company plc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
25 Feb
Ascent Capital Group Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020
25 Feb
For The Earth Corporation Issues Shareholder Letter on Transition Into Vertically Integrated CBD Model
25 Feb
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 01:27:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-26 02:27:46 - 2019-02-26 01:27:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY