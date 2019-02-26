Broadwind Energy Announces Expansion of Credit Facility and $8M of new Tower orders

CICERO, Ill., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) today announced an increase in its credit line with CIBC Bank, USA to $35 million, and the extension of the term for 3 years. Under the terms of the new credit agreement, Broadwind will have the ability to borrow up to $35 million against a borrowing base consisting of (a) 85% of the face value of eligible receivables of the Company, plus (b) 50% of the lower of cost or market value of eligible inventory of the Company, not to exceed $12.5 million, plus (c) the sum of (i) 75% of the appraised net orderly liquidation value of the Company’s eligible machinery and equipment plus (ii) 50% of the fair market value of the Company’s mortgaged property, not to exceed $12 million.

The Company separately announced it has received $8M of new wind tower orders, which will be produced in Manitowoc, WI in 2019.

Broadwind CEO Stephanie Kushner stated, “We are pleased to expand our relationship with CIBC. The increase in our credit line will provide additional flexibility to support near term strength in the US wind market, and continued expansion of the products we produce in each business. Recent wind tower orders include an initial qualification order from a new entrant in the US Wind market. Our focus continues to be on diversification and this order represents a key milestone for us.”

About Broadwind Energy, Inc.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. From gears and gearing systems for wind, oil and gas and mining applications, to wind towers and industrial weldments, we have solutions for the clean tech, energy and infrastructure needs of the future. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events—as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. We have tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants and state renewable portfolio standards; (ii) our customer relationships and efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage customer relationships across business units; (iii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (iv) the production, sale, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (v) the sufficiency of our liquidity and our plans to evaluate alternate sources of funding if necessary; (vi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog; (vii) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (viii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (ix) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (x) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xiii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xiv) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price of our securities; and (xv) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform such statements to actual results. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change.

BWEN INVESTOR CONTACT: Jason Bonfigt, 708.780.4821 jason.bonfigt@bwen.com