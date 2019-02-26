Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 6

Aurora, IL, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators, provided call-in information for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders which will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the J.W. Marriott Hotel – Houston Downtown located at 806 Main Street, Houston, Texas.

Conference call: Wednesday, March 6, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (844) 825-4410

International: (973) 638-3236

Conference code: 3067248

A transcript of the formal comments made during the Annual Meeting will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com .

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators and the industrial wood preservation industry. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford

Director of Investor Relations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600