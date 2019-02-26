Cemtrex Announces H Mart as Latest SmartDesk Client

Long Island City, NY, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading global technology and company, today announced that leading specialty grocer, H Mart, is Cemtrex’s latest SmartDesk Enterprise Client to evaluate the product for use on its corporate campus.

H Mart is a billion-dollar grocery store chain that specializes in Asian foods, over 80 locations across the world. The SmartDesk will be utilized in their corporate offices as a cutting-edge and efficient solution for their busy workflows.

“We are excited to explore the use cases for the SmartDesk at H Mart,” said Saagar Govil, CEO and Chairman of Cemtrex. “They have a highly skilled, tight-knit team in their corporate offices, and the SmartDesk can provide real value for their workflows. With six feet of touchscreen and a seamlessly integrated solution, they can tackle their complex tasks far more efficiently. It’s an ideal solution for an organization that must multitask and manage data from over 80 locations worldwide.”

The SmartDesk Enterprise Sales Program allows large organizations to evaluate the SmartDesk for their internal use cases before purchasing on a larger scale. Organizations typically spend two to three months exploring the SmartDesk and evaluating its best uses within their work environments before making larger purchasing decisions.

The Company has received demand for SmartDesks from customers in a variety of different industries and for planned uses in different applications. The Company continues to receive orders for use in financial companies, logistics companies, call centers, innovation labs, universities, engineering firms, advertising firms, software developers, and many more.

Cemtrex’s SmartDesk is poised to be the most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display, integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk, wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

