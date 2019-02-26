26/02/2019 13:25:00

Cemtrex Announces H Mart as Latest SmartDesk Client

Long Island City, NY, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading global technology and company, today announced that leading specialty grocer, H Mart, is Cemtrex’s latest SmartDesk Enterprise Client to evaluate the product for use on its corporate campus.

H Mart is a billion-dollar grocery store chain that specializes in Asian foods, over 80 locations across the world. The SmartDesk will be utilized in their corporate offices as a cutting-edge and efficient solution for their busy workflows.

“We are excited to explore the use cases for the SmartDesk at H Mart,” said Saagar Govil, CEO and Chairman of Cemtrex. “They have a highly skilled, tight-knit team in their corporate offices, and the SmartDesk can provide real value for their workflows. With six feet of touchscreen and a seamlessly integrated solution, they can tackle their complex tasks far more efficiently. It’s an ideal solution for an organization that must multitask and manage data from over 80 locations worldwide.”

The SmartDesk Enterprise Sales Program allows large organizations to evaluate the SmartDesk for their internal use cases before purchasing on a larger scale. Organizations typically spend two to three months exploring the SmartDesk and evaluating its best uses within their work environments before making larger purchasing decisions.

The Company has received demand for SmartDesks from customers in a variety of different industries and for planned uses in different applications. The Company continues to receive orders for use in financial companies, logistics companies, call centers, innovation labs, universities, engineering firms, advertising firms, software developers, and many more. 

Cemtrex’s SmartDesk is poised to be the most advanced workstation on the market. A blend of futuristic hardware and groundbreaking productivity software, the SmartDesk delivers an efficient user experience in a luxurious package. With a 72-inch, high resolution multi-touch display, integrated proprietary touch and touchless gestures as well as the ability to draw and scan documents directly on the desk, wireless connectivity for full access to the cloud, and next-generation wireless charging capabilities for mobile devices, the SmartDesk is the next step in the evolution of the modern workplace.

To learn more and stay updated about SmartDesk, please visit www.smartestdesk.com.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is the manufacturer of the SmartDesk, the world’s most advanced workstation. Cemtrex is a diversified technology company that's driving innovation in a wide range of sectors, including smart technology, virtual and augmented realities, advanced electronic systems, industrial solutions, and intelligent security systems.

www.cemtrex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to our new product offerings or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: operational losses and negative cash flows; any need for additional financing; market acceptance of our products; our ability to manufacture and develop effective products and solutions; indebtedness to our lenders; current and future economic conditions that may adversely affect our business and customers; potential fluctuation of our revenues and profitability from period to period which could result in our failure to meet expectations; our ability to maintain adequate levels of working capital; our ability to incentivize and retain our current senior management team and continue to attract and retain qualified scientific, technical and business personnel; our ability to expand our product offerings or to develop other new products and services; our ability to generate sales and profits from current product offerings; rapid technological changes and new technologies that could render certain of our products and services to be obsolete; competitors with significantly greater financial resources; introduction of new products and services by competitors; challenges associated with expansion into new markets; and, other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Cemtrex, Inc.

Phone: 631-756-9116

investors@cemtrex.com

General Inquiries

sales@cemtrex.com

CemtrexLogo_012018_noTag_final.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
24 Feb
DANSKE
Vi har igennem den seneste tid set danske politikere "dømme" Danske Bank ved, at de har rettet en sk..
35
21 Feb
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
23
21 Feb
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
20
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
17
00:33
DANSKE
Enig. Det er da logik for perlehøns, at hovedkontrollen med hvidvask af penge og forebyggelsen heraf..
15
24 Feb
DANSKE
Uden at skulle blande mig i debatten så er det typisk Dansk at have den holdning, vi har styr på det..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Potentiale for Veloxis/ Envarsus   Det er interessant at kigge på Prografs nuværende omsætning o..
15
22 Feb
VWS
VESTAS VIL GÅ EFTER KONTROLLERENDE ANDEL I INDISK RIVAL - CITAT - NY 10:29 Den danske vindmølleprod..
13
21 Feb
GOMX
Fra prospektet: lagt op til flere mio AUS til GOMspace!  
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Offers Exclusive Hearing Aid Benefit to American Seniors Association (OTC: AMSA)
3
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK

Latest news

13:35
Mercaris Holds First Quarterly Organic Cream Auction
13:31
#MWC19: CTC and Nokia advance the use of AI/ML powered 5G mMIMO scheduler at MWC 2019
13:30
New Report Reveals Best and Worst States to be a Baby
13:29
National Tax Search’s Lori Eshoo Named as a Top Industry Leader
13:25
Cemtrex Announces H Mart as Latest SmartDesk Client
13:25
New Reporting and Analytics Portal for the Calix Remote Monitoring Service Makes it Easier Than Ever to Cut Issue Resolution Times by Up to 50 Percent
13:25
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Iamgold, Malibu Boats, Renren, 58, Neos Therapeutics, and Kimball Electronics — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
13:24
Why IBS Affects Women Differently: A Capital Digestive Care GI Explains
13:20
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Ellie Mae, Spotify Technology SA, Bristow Group, Teradata, ChemoCentryx, and AgroFresh Solutions — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 13:53:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-26 14:53:24 - 2019-02-26 13:53:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY