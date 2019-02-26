Chiesi USA, Inc. Moves to New Headquarters in Regency Woods II

CARY, N.C., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, approximately 135 employees of Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee) , a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, began their first day of work at the company’s new corporate headquarters overlooking Symphony Lake. Chiesi will occupy the top two floors of Regency Woods II, a six-story development by The Spectrum Companies located off U.S. 64.

“We’re excited to unite the Chiesi USA family under one roof in this extraordinary new building,” said Ken McBean, President and CEO of Chiesi USA. “It was quite an undertaking to manage everything from the look and feel of the space to moving our staff and systems seamlessly, and we couldn’t have done it without the leadership of our CFO, Amy Diebler, who got us across the finish line.”

Chiesi engaged the architecture firm Gensler to design the new headquarters, which is located on the fifth and sixth floors of Regency Woods II. The space is marked by abundant natural light, open central offices, and modern design features, such as woven wood ceilings that tie outdoor views to the interior. Windows overlook Symphony Lake and the local performing arts venue, Koka Booth Amphitheater. Multiple communal spaces featuring large-scale branded murals encourage interaction and collaboration between departments. A large cafe area with an interconnecting staircase joins the two floors and will be used for company gatherings and training functions.

“Our team was very purposeful about weaving together our global, family-centered tradition and our vibrant Chiesi USA culture into a warm and inviting space,” said Amy Diebler, VP of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. “We approached every decision with a focus on elevating our employees’ work experience and keeping our corporate commitment to sustainability, so that where we work is a true reflection of who we are.”

The company’s move from its original locations off Crescent Green in Cary, is part of a long-term growth strategy for Chiesi USA that includes product portfolio growth, staff increases and expansion of the Chiesi Group’s U.S.-based research and development team. In January, the company was named as a Top Employer in the United States for the fourth year in a row by the Top Employers Institute, a leading authority on identifying and measuring employment best practices worldwide.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA Inc, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company is focused on delivering therapies and enhancing care for patients in the acute cardiovascular, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare disease communities.

Recognized as a benefit corporation , Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

