26/02/2019 16:38:08

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Arlo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: AxoGen, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/conagra-brands-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose material information, including that (i) Conagra inadequately performed proper due diligence in connection with the acquisition of Pinnacle; (ii) the performance of Pinnacle’s three leading brands was not deteriorating due to intensified competition, but to self-inflicted subpar innovation and executional missteps; (iii) Pinnacle’s business was performing so poorly that it had resorted to pushing promotional deals to retailers in an effort to boost sales; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made. 

To learn more about the Conagra Brands, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2015 - February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the CVS Health Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
12:45 - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
01:10 - 
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
25 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, MAXR, TYME and AVP: Levi ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:38 CVS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
01:10 CVS
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CVS Health Corporation and Certain Officers – CVS
24 Feb CVS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CVS Health Corporation - CVS
15 Feb CVS
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CVS Health, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, SK Telecom Co., Energizer, Emergent Biosolutions, and Quad Graphics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
03 Dec CVS
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
24 Oct CZR
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Novavax, Caesars Entertainment, SeaWorld Entertainment, LendingTree, CVS Health, and TherapeuticsMD — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
31 Aug CVS
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for General Mills, Cheniere Energy, TopBuild, Target, CVS Health, and Integer — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
26 Jul CVS
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Berkshire Hills, Target, Badger Meter, CVS Health, SLM, and Lowe's Companies — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Installs a Large Volume Hydrolyte® System with Option Agreement for 4 additional LVH Systems with Oil & Gas Industry Customer
2
MICRON INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – MU
3
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products NOK
4
Teenage Lyme Disease Patient and TickTracker App Inventor Honored by U.S. Government for Groundbreaking Lyme Disease Advocacy
5
Ratification of Stock Option Grant

Related stock quotes

CVS Health Corporation 60.95 -0.5% Stock price decreasing
ConAgra Brands Inc 23.63 1.4% Stock price increasing
AxoGen Inc 17.56 -2.7% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

16:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, W, SVXY and DPLO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:40
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MKL, MAXR, GSM and KHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:38
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, AXGN, CAG and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:36
Press Conference at Supreme Court: Shackelford, Carvin to Address Media Following Supreme Court Oral Argument in Bladensburg Memorial Case
16:34
Correction:Loan and related call-option agreement
16:30
Prof. Dr. Magnus Söderberg Joins Proof Analytics as Insights & Analytics Chief
16:30
Hinds Hospice Partners with Elemeno Health to Provide Superior Patient Care
16:26
BankMobile Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
26 February 2019 17:03:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-26 18:03:15 - 2019-02-26 17:03:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY